Feb. 28 at 12:03 p.m., a man was causing a scene at Kinney Drugs, but he left before police arrived.
Feb. 28 at 1:47 p.m., Shelburne police tried to serve an abuse prevention order to a Shelburne Road address, but the person wasn’t there.
Feb. 28 at 4:21 p.m., police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of Westview Drive. The vehicle was disabled, and the driver was waiting for help.
March 1 at 6:41 a.m., a guest at Quality Inn was suffering a mental health issue. Police located the person and crisis services were contacted.
March 1 at 5:04 p.m., a caller reported his mother had unwanted guests and requested a welfare check. Police spoke with the woman, and everything appeared to be fine.
March 1 at 6:25 p.m., a woman told police that her mail was being stolen.
March 2 at 1:58 p.m., several guests were escorted off the Quality Inn property after creating disturbances.
March 2 at 3:34 p.m., someone called the police to report that his parents were, once again, trespassing on his property. Officers dispatched to the area could not find said parents.
March 2 at 6:51 p.m., police were called to the North Star Motel on a report of a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend. Police arrived, and both parties said it was only a verbal argument and agreed to separate for the evening.
March 2 at 8:26 p.m., Vermont State Police requested assistance responding to a domestic disturbance on Dolliver Drive. Police secured the individuals and scene for state police.
March 3 at 11:18 a.m., police received a call of an erratic driver heading northbound on Harbor Road. They could not locate the vehicle.
March 3 at 5:17 p.m., a caller reported a drunken man walking on Shelburne Road, but police could not find the drunken man.
March 4 at 2:35 p.m., a caller reported an attempted fraud. The incident is under investigation.
March 4 at 4:28 p.m., police issued a no trespass order at Tractor Supply to a woman who also returned some stolen items.
March 5 at 9:37 a.m., when police responded to a reported domestic disturbance at the Quality Inn, the individuals said they were having a verbal dispute. The incident is being investigated.
March 5 at 11:23 a.m., a caller reported a random car in his parking lot on Shelburne Road. The owner didn’t know why it was there as he had dropped the car off at Heritage Ford for service. The car was removed by the owner and the incident is under investigation.
