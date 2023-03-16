Total reported incidents: 126
Traffic stops: 22
Warnings: 17
Tickets: 12
Arrests: 2
Medical emergencies: 48
Suspicious incidents: 13
Agency assists: 10
Citizen assists: 16
Welfare check: 4
Automobile incidents: 3
Car crash: 8
Animal problem: 8
Fire: 1
Theft: 5
Fraud: 2
Harassment: 2
Vandalism: 2
Alarms: 7
Pending investigations: 11
Feb. 27 at 9:25 a.m., a bobcat was hanging around the Wake Robin buildings, a caller told police. Officers checked the area but were unable to find the animal.
Feb. 27 at 5:26 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Tractor Supply. The officer checked the area but was unable to locate the individual.
Feb. 28 at 10:24 a.m., a two-car crash was reported with no injuries near the Shelburne Shopping Park.
Feb. 28 at 4:58 p.m., another theft was reported at Tractor Supply.
Feb. 38 at 6:33 p.m., a third theft was reported at Tractor Supply.
March 1 at 5:48 p.m., a retail theft, the fourth in three days, was reported at Tractor Supply and police could not locate the individual. The incidents are under investigation.
March 1 at 7:26 p.m., a two-car crash was reported with no injuries on Shelburne and Webster roads.
March 2 at 10:37 a.m., a caller reported receiving harassing messages. The incident is under investigation.
March 2 at 3:18 p.m., a two-car crash that had occurred earlier in the day on Pine Haven Shores Road was reported to police.
March 2 at 5:05 p.m., a Kelady Drive resident’s fence was vandalized, they told police. The case is pending further investigation.
March 3 at 1:04 p.m., a fraud complaint was reported to police. The incident is under investigation.
March 3 at 2:16 p.m., a two-car crash on White Cedar Lane that happened earlier in the day was reported to police.
March 3 at 10:29 p.m., police spoke with guests at the Quality Inn about keeping the noise down.
March 4 at 11:32 a.m., a caller told police he was struck by a vehicle in the Kinney Drugs parking lot, but when police arrived, they couldn’t find the caller.
March 4 at 3:57 p.m., a caller reported receiving “annoying” phone calls, police said.
March 5 at 12:55 p.m., a Pond Access Road resident’s vehicle was vandalized, police said.
March 6 at 8:59 a.m., a two-car crash was reported with no injuries on Shelburne and Lower Webster roads.
March 6 at 9:20 a.m., Shelburne police assisted the Department of Children and Families with locating a missing juvenile.
March 6 at 3:18 p.m., a two-car crash was reported with no injuries on Shelburne Road.
March 6 at 3:54 p.m., multiple fire crews were dispatched to the Wright House after a report of smoke in the building. A fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
March 8 at 3:19 a.m., a person was injured after getting into a one-car collision near Summerfield Road, but they refused transport to the hospital.
March 10 at 5:10 p.m., police responded to a fraud complaint, and the incident remains under investigation.
March 10 at 6:04 p.m., a two-car crash was reported with no injuries on Shelburne Road and Cynosure Drive.
March 10 at 8:16 p.m., Shelburne police arrested Kenneth Campbell, 56, of Shelburne, on an outstanding warrant.
March 10 at 8:38 p.m., police responded to the Dunkin Donuts on Shelburne Road to mediate a dispute between employees after one of them had been fired, police said. Officers escorted the individual off the property.
March 12 at 1:20 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs. The incident is under investigation.
March 12 at 4:30 p.m., the Shelburne Fire Department assisted other agencies responding to an aircraft emergency at Burlington International Airport.
March 12 at 9:42 p.m., Shelburne police arrested Taylor Shand, 23, of Shelburne, on an outstanding warrant at Harbor Place. She was issued a citation and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.