Total incidents: 193
Medical calls: 25
Medical transports: 18
Fire calls: 4
Total arrests: 1
Feb. 26 at 8 p.m., a gun was stolen from a vehicle parked at the Shelburne Bay Park. The investigation continues.
Feb. 26 at 8:05 p.m., police helped with traffic until a car stuck in a ditch and partially blocking the road at Cheesefactory Road and Dorset Street could be pulled out.
Feb. 27 at 10:37 a.m., a man stole a candle and scented spray from Kinney Drugs. He was found, banned from the store and the items were recovered.
Feb. 27 at 3:08 p.m., an officer helped a woman get back in her locked vehicle at Pet Food Warehouse.
Feb. 27 at 4:37 p.m., a man involved in a family fight on Hedgerow Drive left before police arrived. They spoke to the woman who’d been part of the fight. No charges were filed.
Feb. 28 at 6:25 a.m., the Animal Control officer was contacted about a Rottweiler without a collar running through a neighborhood on Hillside Terrace.
Feb. 28 at 7:39 a.m., a woman who police said was intoxicated walking in the road near Shelburne and Webster Roads was advised to use the sidewalk.
Feb. 28 at 9:19 a.m., a discarded smoke detector in the yard of a Falls Road home summoned Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police for a false alarm. Made you look!
Feb. 28 at 9:34 a.m., a man fell off his bicycle at Dorset Street and Barstow Road and was unable to get up. He declined medical transport, but he and his bike accepted transport by a private vehicle.
Feb. 28 at 2:45 p.m., fire and rescue went to a home on Pheasant Hill where an alarm was set off by cooking. Yummy!
Feb. 28 at 5:12 p.m., unlocked vehicles on Juniper Ridge were rummaged through but didn’t appear to have had anything taken.
Feb. 28 at 8:20 p.m., a disabled tractor trailer on Ethan Allen Highway was reported to contain hazardous materials. Actually, it contained engine oil. Police were not needed.
March 1 at 8:48 a.m., vandalism to a badly damaged mailbox on Oak Hill Road was reported.
March 1 at 9:49 a.m., vandalism to a mailbox was also reported on Woodbine Road.
March 1 at 12:07 p.m., a wallet was found near Shelburne Road and Cynosure Drive. If it’s yours it should still be at the police office.
March 1 at 4:39 p.m., a mailbox on Hullcrest Road was vandalized.
March 1 at 6:47 p.m., two callers reported a suspicious vehicle near Shelburne Road and Lakeview Drive. An officer found a black 2019 Nissan Titan reported stolen from Burlington earlier in the day driven by Kenneth C. Evans, 34, who police said is homeless. Evans was charged with operating without the owner’s consent and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court.
March 1 at 8:38 p.m., the fire department unlocked the door for a person locked in his camper at a campground on Shelburne Road.
March 3 at 2:26 p.m., another case of a vandalized mailbox was reported on Hullcrest Road.
March 3 at 9:27 p.m., someone on Irish Hill Road had his personal information used to open a credit card in his name.
March 4 at 5:46 a.m., a 16-year-old who hadn’t returned home since the day before was found at a friend’s house.
March 4 at 1:12 p.m., an intoxicated man fell near Shelburne Shopping Park. He was injured and was taken to the hospital.
