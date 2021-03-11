Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 19F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 19F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.