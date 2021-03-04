Incidents: 150
Medical calls: 26
Medical transports: 21
Fire calls: 2
Arrests: 0
Feb. 19 at 9:36 a.m., a caller reported she had cut herself after an argument with her husband. Police and rescue went to her home at Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive, but she called back to say she was upset and none of what she had reported had occurred. She left on a bus before police got there and was not found. The investigation continues.
Feb. 19 1:31 p.m., stolen credit cards belonging to someone on Westview Drive were used to make purchases.
Feb. 19 at 2:04 p.m., police checked on a person at the North Star Motel whose family was worried about them. They were found safe.
Feb. 19 at 3:21 p.m., police talked to a man who had visited Harbor Place with a gun the night before. Firearms are prohibited on the property, and he was banned.
Feb. 20 at 5:16 p.m., a man reported a gold ring with a large ruby had gone missing from his vehicle in either Shelburne or Burlington.
Feb. 20 at 2:16 p.m., a man and woman admitted they had been fighting on a sidewalk near the Dutch Mill, but everything was fine.
Feb. 20 at 5:23 p.m., an elevator with two people inside was stuck on Pine Haven Shores Road. They were helped without further incident.
Feb. 22 at 1:35 p.m., police found a woman who stole soda and wine from Kinney Drugs. She was banned from the property.
Feb. 22 at 5:56 p.m., after police talked to a man and woman arguing at Countryside Motel, the man left.
Feb. 22 at 8:57 p.m., Shelburne Police did not find people the St. Albans Police were looking for at the Quality Inn.
Feb. 23 at 5 p.m., a woman sleeping in her vehicle with a child at the Jiffy Mart on Shelburne Road said she was tired. There was no evidence that she was impaired. But her vehicle was not registered or insured. The woman and child left in a cab.
Feb. 23 at 6:52 p.m., police recovered merchandise a woman was attempting to hide at Kinney Drugs. She was told not to come back.
Feb. 24 at 9:48 a.m., police went to help a driver who had gone off of Cheesefactory Road. The driver was uninjured, a tow truck was on its way and no help was needed.
Feb. 24 at 8:46 p.m., an officer found a vehicle backed up to a building under construction at Winter Haven and Shelburne roads. Given the time of night, it looked suspicious but was just a contractor working late.
Feb. 25 at 2:10 a.m., police talked to an under-the-influence guest at the T-Bird Motel.
Feb. 25 at 7:51 a.m., police went to help an under-the-influence man near the Countryside Motel who fell in the snow. He wasn’t hurt, but he did spill his fruit drink. He was helped to get to his nearby room.
