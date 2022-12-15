Total reported incidents: 69
Traffic stops: 1
Warnings: 1
Medical emergencies: 25
Suspicious incidents: 11
Domestic incidents: 4
Agency assists: 6
Citizen assists: 4
Welfare check: 2
Automobile incidents: 1
Car crash: 2
Animal problem: 1
Theft: 2
Harassment: 1
Alarms: 9
Pending investigations: 2
Top incidents:
Dec. 5 at 9:51 a.m., a two-car crash near Shelburne Shopping Park that occurred earlier in the day was reported.
Dec. 5 at 3:34 p.m., an individual on their way to work in Shelburne Shopping Park told police they were being followed. Police checked the area but could not find anyone.
Dec. 5 at 9:56 p.m., a Ravine Court resident told police a vehicle was parked on his lawn and a man was looking for a jumpstart. Police arrived and determined the vehicle was stolen in Winooski but could not find the operator of the car. A later search of the vehicle found stolen items inside.
Dec. 6 at 8:14 a.m., a man found slumped over his wheel in the Shelburne Farms parking area was just sleeping and refused EMS, police said.
Dec. 6 at 9:46 a.m., an Irish Hill Road resident told police someone was laying in their neighbor’s yard. Police requested EMS and Outreach services after she was determined to be involved in a prior stalking complaint. A family member came and picked her up.
Dec. 6 at 11:44 a.m., Shelburne police assisted outreach with an individual being evicted from the North Star Motel. The individual was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Dec. 6 at 11:32 p.m., a Winter Haven Road resident told police a woman was banging on their door asking for help, and that she had been involved in a domestic disturbance. Vermont State Police were notified. The woman was found walking along Shelburne Road and was transported to the hospital. The case is under investigation.
Dec. 8 at 7:09 a.m., a caller told police a woman at the Countryside Motel was yelling for someone to call the cops. Officers located the woman, but she denied asking anyone to call the police and said it “was just a neighbor trying to cause trouble.”
Dec. 8 at 7:34 a.m., South Burlington police requested assistance for a vehicle involved in a retail theft. Shelburne police found the vehicle, but its driver attempted to elude officers on Harbor Road near Pheasant Hill Road. The occupants fled on foot and one was taken into custody on Shelburne Farms, and the second was taken into custody when he fled from an Uber in Shelburne Village. They were transported to South Burlington police for processing. Police did not immediately provide the names of the individuals taken into custody.
Dec. 8 at 1:01 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs.
Dec. 8 at 8:09 p.m., a two-car crash that occurred earlier in the day was reported to police.
Dec. 9 at 11:26 p.m., a Simmons Drive resident told police their son was creating a disturbance and was verbally abusive. Police assisted in mediating the dispute.
