Total incidents: 150
Medical calls: 16
Medical transports: 10
Fire calls: 1
Dec. 4 at 7:34 p.m., a person in South Burlington felt threatened by a road rage incident and thought someone was waiting for them outside of Lowes. South Burlington Police were involved and unable to respond, so Shelburne Police went and escorted them from the store to their vehicle without incident.
Dec. 5 at 8:25 a.m., a Lyft driver said a woman had been “huffing” an unknown substance and was refusing to get out of his vehicle at the Quality Inn. She eventually did exit and fled before police arrived.
Dec. 5 at 11:28 a.m., about three hours later police were back at the Quality Inn to see about a woman who reportedly was shoved out of room there. She was pounding on the door to get back in. Officers talked to the couple. The woman was picked up by someone and went shopping.
Dec. 5 at 12:47 p.m., Shelburne Police found a red Chevy Cruze on Shelburne Road reported by the Vermont State Police to have been involved in a road rage incident where a woman displayed a gun in Waltham. The driver was released to state police.
Dec. 5 at 4:37 p.m., a resident of Ockert Lane reported they’d been fleeced by an internet scam where a company claimed to be Apple tech support and it wasn’t.
Dec. 5 at 5:28 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue and Police, and fire units from Charlotte and Hinesburg went to investigate smoke in a maintenance building at Wake Robin and found it was a generator malfunction.
Dec. 5 at 6:14 p.m., a tree went down in the road near Pond Road and Dorset Street on a windy night. An officer helped with traffic until the tree was removed by the Shelburne Highway Department.
Dec. 5 at 7:12 p.m., a tree also fell in the road near Harbor and Bay roads. An officer was able to remove it.
Dec. 6 at 3:08 a.m., a woman thought someone was knocking on the exterior wall of her room at Harbor Place. Police couldn’t find anyone, but it was still extremely windy.
Dec. 6 at 1:36 p.m., a catalytic converter was discovered to have been stolen sometime in the past few months from an RV stored at the Shelburne Campground.
Dec. 7 at 1:42 a.m., police mediated an argument between guests at the Countryside Motel. No charges were filed.
Dec. 7 at 7:08 a.m., two vehicles on Lakeview Drive were entered during the night and things were taken including a laptop computer.
Dec. 7 at 1:17 p.m., a group of people were involved in thefts from Kinney Drugs. Investigation continues.
Dec. 7 at 4:27 p.m., three hours later two males shoplifted at Kinney Drugs. And, you guessed it, investigation continues.
Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m., a 2016 orange Jeep Renegade and a silver Hyundai Elantra were involved in a crash with minor damage at Shelburne Road and Church Street.
Dec. 7 at 5:26 p.m., officers checked on a woman who a caller was worried might be intoxicated and in emotional distress. They found she was not incapacitated or in immediate need of services.
Dec. 7 at 5:38 p.m., a tip led police to Chrystal Rossi, 29, of Winooski. There was an active warrant on Rossi. She was arrested and taken to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
Dec. 8 at 8:11 a.m., a minor two-car crash occurred when a driver stopped at the stop sign on Bay Road at the railroad underpass and the driver behind didn’t.
Dec. 8 at 5:01 p.m., a driver who hit a deer on Route 116 wasn’t injured. The status of the deer was not reported.
Dec. 9 at 8:41 a.m., vandalism and the theft of gasoline during the night was reported at Shelburne Shipyard. Investigation continues.
Dec. 10 at 7:04 a.m., a woman told police she had to flee a room at the Quality Inn after being physically assaulted over the course of a few days. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Officers found Kyle Maskell, 31, who police say is without a home. He was arrested and taken to Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans. Maskell was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on two counts of 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault and violation of the conditions of his release. He is being held without bail.
Dec. 10 at 10:05 a.m., a man who had been banned Shelburne Market was reported as trespassing there. He was gone when police arrived and not found.
