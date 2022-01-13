Total incidents: 89
Medical calls: 29
Medical transports: 13
Fire calls: 5
Incidents:
Dec. 31 at 12 p.m., police spoke to people arguing at the Quality Inn and determined it was just a verbal disagreement. No charges were filed.
Dec. 31 at 12:50 p.m., police helped Vermont State Police with a crash at Church Hill Road and Route 116 in Charlotte.
Dec. 31 at 1:17 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue went to a home on Aspen Circle but it was a false alarm.
Dec. 31 at 6:24 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue and Charlotte Fire and Rescue went to a home on Bostwick Road and extinguished a chimney fire.
Dec. 31 at 10 p.m., police are investigating the reported theft of a package from a home on Brentwood Drive.
Jan. 1 at 2:24 a.m., Tony Tsiba Kanga, 25, of South Burlington, was stopped for a traffic violation on Shelburne Road and arrested for driving under the influence.
Jan. 1 at 8:53 a.m., an officer helped with a road crossing for a 5k run at Harbor Road and Athletic Drive.
Jan. 1 at 5:03 p.m., a man was slumped over outside a house on Shelburne Road. Shelburne Police and Rescue found he had limited mobility and helped him to his home.
Jan. 1 at 11:06 p.m., someone reported a vehicle was pulling in and out of a driveway on Bay Road. Police found it was a family dispute. After talking to them, outreach services were offered.
Jan. 2 at 12:22 a.m., a person outside Harbor Place was reportedly causing a disturbance. He was not a resident and left when asked by police.
Jan. 2 at 7:52 p.m., a homeowner returned to their home on Harvest Lane to find the front door open. Police found no one inside, no evidence of forced entry and nothing appeared to be missing.
Jan. 3 at 9:21 a.m., Treveon Smith, 22, or Middlebury, was driving south on Shelburne Road in a 2016 Ford pickup when he crossed the northbound lanes and hit a tree on the east side of the road near Vermont Teddy Bear Company. Smith had a minor injury but was not transported to the hospital. The truck was totaled.
Jan. 3 at 6:24 p.m., the fire department didn’t find any hazards at a home on Hullcrest Road after a carbon monoxide detector went off.
Jan. 3 at 11:43 a.m., an officer didn’t find any criminal violation when a man left a dog in a vehicle on Locust Hill Road.
Jan. 3 at 3:52 p.m., a 2005 Honda Pilot that was stolen from Automaster was recovered a few days later in Colchester. Police are investigating.
Jan. 3 at 8:18 p.m., a 911 call and hang-up on Mill River Lane turned out to be an accident and there was no emergency.
Jan. 4 at 1:56 p.m., a man and woman stole a generator from Tractor Supply and left in a black Kia sedan.
Jan. 5 at 5:49 p.m., several people called police about an opossum that was hit by a vehicle near Shelburne Shopping Park and Falls Road.
Jan. 6 at 10:16 a.m., a tractor-trailer had a brake fire on Shelburne Road near Harbor Road. The fire department made sure the fire was out and escorted the vehicle to a repair place.
Jan. 6 at 3:16 p.m., someone at Shelburne Shopping Park reported a person tried to commit fraud with an altered check.
Jan. 6 at 3:43 p.m., police checked on homeowners on Caspian Way when a neighbor was worried because they hadn’t seen them for a while. Officer found the people were fine.
Jan. 6 at 4:36 p.m., Shelburne Police found a vehicle on Shelburne Road in South Burlington that had been stolen in Burlington. The people in the vehicle were detained until Burlington Police arrived.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
