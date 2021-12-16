Dec. 3 at 1:27 a.m., officers patrolled for vehicles violating the winter parking ban and took the appropriate enforcement action.
Dec. 3 at 4:40 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and arrested the driver, Dustin Rinehart, 28, of Plattsburgh, N.Y., after criminal license suspended.
Dec. 3 at 8:11 a.m., building materials were taken from a Webster Road construction site.
Dec. 3 at 12:06 p.m., a man who shoplifted from Kinney Drugs was found at a nearby bus stop and the merchandise was recovered. He was banned from the store’s property.
Dec. 3 at 4:02 p.m., police found a vehicle stolen from Burlington the day before in the parking lot of the T-Bird Motel.
Dec. 3 at 7:01 p.m., a man who created a disturbance in the Kinney Drugs was banned from the store.
Dec. 4 at 8:43 a.m., the next morning a man drove away from the Kinney Drugs without paying for his purchases. Police are looking for him.
Dec. 4 at 11:21 a.m., Jeffrey Burns, 63, was found dead on Locust Hill Road. Police said foul play was not involved.
Dec. 4 at 12:14 p.m., a man left the Kinney Drugs without paying for beer, some of which was recovered when police found him at a nearby bus stop. He was banned from the property.
Dec. 4 at 7:08 p.m., a man and woman left Kinney Drugs without paying for beer. They were found nearby with some of the beer and banned from the property.
Dec. 4 at 11:58 p.m., Miguel Martinez-Diaz, 33, of Camden, N.J., was stopped for a traffic offense on Shelburne Road. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and taken to detox.
Dec. 5 at 4:21 p.m., a man left the Tractor Supply with a shopping cart full of unpaid for merchandise and fled in a blue Honda. Police are looking for him.
Dec. 5 at 6:53 p.m., Shelburne Police and Rescue went to a home on Mount Philo Road to see about an unconscious man. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Dec. 7:09 at 5 p.m., a man hit and killed a deer while driving near Air Park Road.
Dec. 8 at 4:24 p.m., police went to Summerfield Road to mediate a dispute between a landowner and a hunter.
Dec. 8 at 7:48 p.m., two men were fighting in parking lot at Shelburne Green. They left before police arrived and weren’t found.
