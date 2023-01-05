Total reported incidents: 61
Traffic stops: 37
Warnings: 37
Tickets: 6
Medical emergencies: 28
Suspicious incidents: 2
Domestic incidents: 1
Welfare check: 5
Automobile incidents: 3
Car crash: 1
Fire: 1
Theft: 4
Fraud: 1
Harassment: 1
Vandalism: 1
Alarms: 6
Pending investigations: 4
Incidents:
Dec. 26 at 7:59 p.m., police responded to a call that a family member was unresponsive. Medhi Zeynali, 70, of Shelburne, was later pronounced dead at a residence on Shelburne Road. Officers determined the death was not suspicious.
Dec. 26 at 9:02 p.m., a broken sprinkler set off a fire alarm at the Commons.
Dec. 27 at 6:46 p.m., a caller reported receiving threatening letters. A harassment report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
Dec. 27 at 7:33 p.m., a caller requested a welfare check on a family member at Harbor Place. Police found the individual and requested EMS evaluate them. They were later transported to the hospital.
Dec. 27 at 11:39 p.m., state police were called to a residence on Brentwood Drive to mediate a verbal domestic dispute between a husband and wife.
Dec. 28 at 2:35 p.m., a one-car crash was reported at the Village Mobil.
Dec. 29 at 8:36 a.m., police responded to a call of an unresponsive person on Harrington Avenue. Police determined that Dennis Jones, 78, of Shelburne, had died and the death was determined not to be suspicious.
Dec. 30 at 3:21 p.m., a retail theft was reported from Kinney Drugs. Officers found the individuals involved and issued them a trespass notice.
Dec. 31 at 8:44 a.m., police received a fraud complaint. The case is under investigation.
Dec. 31 at 11:03 a.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs, but officers were unable to locate the individual. The case is under investigation.
Dec. 31 at 11:35 a.m., another retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs, but officers were able to stop the individual. They were issued a trespass notice and released.
Jan. 1 at 2:06 p.m., a resident on Webster Road told police his mailbox was vandalized.
Jan. 1 at 3:12 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs. The individual was issued a trespass notice and a citation for violating release conditions.
