Incidents: 163
Medical calls: 24
Medical transports: 13
Fire calls: 5
Arrests: 1
Dec. 25 at 12:45 p.m., a woman at the Days Inn was concerned a man might be stalking her. The man left before police arrived, but investigation continues.
Dec. 25 at 8:17 p.m., jaywalking cows were removed from the road at Depot and Harbor Roads.
Dec. 26 at 7:32 a.m., a man who had been arguing with a woman at Quality Inn for most of the night was gone when police arrived. The woman refused to speak with officers.
Dec. 26 at 4:08 p.m., a fire alarm on Riverdale Road turned out to be false.
Dec. 26 at 4:56 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted with a family dispute disagreement on Newton Avenue in South Burlington.
Dec. 26 at 8:32 p.m., an officer removed trash in Shelburne Road at the Dutch Mill Motel.
Dec. 26 at 8:33 p.m., police talked to a man and woman arguing at Harbor Place. They found no physical altercation had happened and offered outreach services.
Dec. 26 at 8:53 p.m., a couple who had been previously removed from Harbor Place returned. Officers talked to them and found there was an active warrant for the woman, Jamie Blake, 32 of Essex. She was arrested and taken to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. The man left.
Dec. 27 at 2:11 a.m., police checked on a room at Harbor Place where an argument had been reported. They found things had calmed down and no one was injured. There was no allegation of physical assault.
Dec. 27 at 11:17 a.m., a driver said he got into an argument with two bicyclists he confronted after he said they ran a red light on Shelburne Road near Route 7 Deli.
Dec. 27 at 1:26 p.m., a false fire alarm on Addie Lane.
Dec. 27 at 4:46 p.m., Pee O’d? Police talked to a man about urinating on the side of the road near Shelburne and Webster Roads.
Dec. 27 at 10:20 p.m., officers noticed lights on inside the closed Sirloin Saloon. It was found the lights had probably been left on by workers earlier in the day.
Dec. 27 at 10:39 p.m., police checked on the welfare of a guest at Harbor Place and found they were fine.
Dec. 28 at 12:27 p.m., Shelburne Police helped the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department with a theft investigation, speaking with a guest at Harbor Place.
Dec. 28 at 1:20 p.m., appropriately named Bane, a husky mix, bit a person on Mt. Philo Road. The animal control officer was notified.
Dec. 28 at 2:49 p.m., Flight of Franzia: A man who took a box of wine from Kinney Drugs was found and banned from the property.
Dec. 28 at 4:15 p.m., possible home improvement fraud was reported at a Gardenside Lane home. The case is under investigation.
Dec. 28 at 5:50 p.m., for insurance purposes, an after-the-fact a motor vehicle crash was reported from a Laplatte Circle address.
Dec. 28 at 7:20 p.m., Shelburne Police helped Williston Police with a theft investigation at Harbor Place.
Dec. 29 at 3 a.m., police checked on a resident at Harbor Place and found he was not a danger to himself or others. They offered outreach services.
Dec. 29 at 8:36 a.m., a juvenile who ran away from a home on Shelburne Road was found in Milton by police there.
Dec. 29 at 11:55 a.m., Maybe it’s Maybelline ... police could not find a woman who took makeup from Kinney Drugs.
Dec. 29 at 2:59 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue responded to a false fire alarm at the Post Office.
Dec. 29 at 9:31 p.m., no charges were filed against a man creating a disturbance on Newton Avenue.
Dec. 29 at 11:19 p.m., Shelburne Rescue went to Pine Haven Shores Road to help Richard Morton, 84, of Shelburne, who was having trouble breathing. Morton died, no foul play is suspected.
Dec. 30 at 12:33 p.m., fire and rescue again responded to a false fire alarm at the Post Office.
Dec. 30 at 8:39 p.m., police couldn’t find a man reportedly pushing a shopping cart down Tamarack Shores.
Dec. 31 at 8:07 a.m., nothing appeared to have been taken from a truck whose bed cover had been tampered with at Davis Park.
Dec. 31 at 9:19 a.m., an odor investigation at the Waldorf School on Turtle Lane didn’t turn up any fire.
Dec. 31 at 10:52 p.m., police checked on a man staying at Quality Inn who was reported for having made threats of harming himself. Outreach services were offered and a plan for future incidents like this was put in place.
