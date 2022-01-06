Total incidents: 90
Medical calls: 28
Medical transports: 19
Fire calls: 9
Arrests: 1
Incidents:
Dec. 24 at 11:53 a.m., a resident of Creekside Drive reported a fraudulent charge on their PayPal account.
Dec. 24 at 12:52 p.m., officers spoke to two motorists arguing in the parking lot of the Route 7 Deli.
Dec. 1:43 p.m., police conducted sex offender registry compliance checks.
Dec. 6:46 p.m., Shelburne Fire went to assist Hinesburg Fire with a fire on Fletcher Farm Road, but the call was canceled before they got there.
Dec. 25 at 9:49 a.m., no hazards were found at a home on Shelburne Road where the odor of gas was reported.
Dec. 25 at 1:29 p.m., a call to a home on Country Lane for a fire alarm was canceled before arrival.
Dec. 25 at 2:55 p.m., police are investigating a road rage incident on Spear Street near Kwiniaska Golf Course where a driver reportedly threatened another with something other than season’s greetings on Christmas Day.
Dec. 25 at 3:27 p.m., a fire in a detached garage on Falls Road near Wes Road was extinguished by the time Shelburne Fire got there.
Decl 25 at 3:27 p.m., a snowplow went off the road near Barstow Road and Spear Street, but the driver wasn’t injured.
Dec. 25 at 7:04 p.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police with a vehicle that slid off the road at Spear Street and Songbird Road in South Burlington.
Dec. 25 at 8:22 p.m., William Bushey, 41, of Burlington, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at the Countryside Motel. He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Dec. 25 at 8:45 p.m., a vehicle slid off Shelburne-Hinesburg Road, causing minor damage.
Dec. 25 at 9:11 p.m., a carbon monoxide detector alarm summoned Shelburne Fire and Rescue to a home on Dorset Street, but no hazard was found.
Dec. 25 at 11:40 p.m., there wasn’t a fire at Trinity Church after an alarm went off.
Dec. 26 at 4:06 a.m., police told a man at Harbor Place to quit yelling.
Dec. 26 at 11:45 a.m., the animal control officer was notified about a chocolate Lab wandering around on Gardenside Lane.
Dec. 27 at 2:47 a.m., an officer talked to a woman who had been arguing with a man near Shelburne Road and Locust Hill. Police determined their help wasn’t needed.
Dec. 27 at 9:12 a.m., someone took an unopened UPS package with an out-of-state address found on Falls Road to the police station. Police turned it over to UPS.
Dec. 28 at 9:18 a.m., Route 7 Deli reported its property had been vandalized during the night.
Dec. 28 at 9:47 a.m., police checked on someone on Ockert Lane who hadn’t been heard from for several days. They were fine.
Dec. 29 at 1:46 a.m., officers talked to neighbors on White Cedar Lane about a dispute over noise and trash cans.
Dec. 29 at 9:20 p.m., a driver reported snowballs had been thrown at her vehicle as she drove on Hullcrest Lane, but police couldn’t find the culprits.
Dec. 30 at 5:49 p.m., someone reported that someone was parked at Dunkin’ for several hours, but police found nothing suspicious.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.