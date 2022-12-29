Total reported incidents: 67
Traffic stops: 10
Warnings: 9
Tickets: 3
Arrests: 1
Medical emergencies: 20
Suspicious incidents: 5
Domestic incidents: 2
Agency assists: 6
Citizen assists: 9
Welfare check: 4
Automobile incidents: 5
Car crash: 1
Animal problem: 1
Fire: 1
Theft: 2
Harassment: 2
Alarms: 7
Pending investigations: 1
Dec. 19 at 3:08 p.m., a caller reported her ex-boyfriend followed her to work on Wake Robin Drive. Police were unable to locate him at the time, but Richmond police was asked requested to serve a trespass notice on him.
Dec. 19 at 5:58 p.m., an unwanted guest was refusing to leave Harbor Place. Police escorted the man off the property.
Dec. 20 at 8:43 p.m., police reunited a stray dog with its owner.
Dec. 20 at 10:57 p.m., a verbal domestic dispute was reported at a home on Harbor Road. Police mediated the dispute.
Dec. 21 at 11:54 p.m., an unwanted quest was reported at the Quality Inn. The person was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Dec. 22 at 1:45 p.m., a retail theft was reported out of Kinney Drugs. The person was issued a trespass notice and was released.
Dec. 22 at 5:08 p.m., Harley Dubuque, 57 was issued a citation for stalking and was released after reportedly violating an active stalking order in the Shelburne Shopping Park.
Dec. 22 at 6:51 p.m., a retail theft was reported out of Tractor Supply. A theft report was taken, and the case is pending further investigation.
Dec. 22 at 11:45 p.m., police responded to a guest at the Quality Inn having a mental health crisis. The patient refused transport to the hospital.
Dec. 23 at 8:33 a.m., a gas line was damaged by a falling tree on Farmstead Drive.
Dec. 23 at 7:34 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Spear Street with no injuries.
Dec. 24 at 10:21 a.m., a woman had reportedly been assaulted by her partner at Harbor Place. The case is pending further investigation.
Dec. 25 at 9:44 a.m., a one-car crash was reported on Shelburne and Webster roads with no injuries.
