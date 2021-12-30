Total incidents: 88
Medical calls: 19
Medical transports: 8
Fire calls: 8
Dec. 17 at 5:06 a.m., an officer removed a large branch blocking part of Mount Philo Road.
Dec. 17 at 9:49 a.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue responded to a fire alarm on Pine Haven Shore Lane, but there was no fire.
Dec. 17 at 11:20 a.m., police asked a suspicious man to leave Kinney Drugs.
Dec. 17 at 1:35 p.m., a person reported a fire alarm was sounding at a neighbor’s home on Acorn Lane. Light smoke was found on the scene from unattended cooking.
Dec. 17 at 6:09 p.m., there was no injury after a minor two-car crash at Shelburne and Bostwick roads.
Dec. 18 at 3:23 a.m., after Ryan Morgan, 21, of Middlebury, was stopped for a traffic violation near Spear Street and Bishop Road, he was arrested for driving under the influence.
Dec. 18 at 5:52 a.m., Shelburne Police helped Vermont State Police with a single-car crash at Route 116 and Chambers Park Road in St. George. Two people were taken to the hospital.
Dec. 18 at 9:21 p.m., a vehicle slid off the road at Shelburne and Ridgefield roads, but the damage was minor.
Dec. 18 at 10:37 p.m., police, fire and rescue went to a single-car crash at Shelburne and Webster roads where a vehicle struck some rock ledges. While the car was badly damaged, the occupants were evaluated on scene and not taken to the hospital.
Dec. 19 at 3:32 p.m., property was damaged by a one-car crash on Spear Street near Kwiniaska golf course.
Dec. 19 at 10:06 p.m., a 2016 Jeep Cherokee traveling north on Mount Philo Road near the Shelburne-Charlotte town line hit several street signs. Rebecca Tallman, 36, of Shelburne, was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t injured, but she was arrested and charged with suspicion of driving under the influence.
Dec. 20 at 4:27 a.m., Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police at Shelburne Variety and Shell gas station on Shelburne Road on the Shelburne-South Burlington town line. An employee was opening the store when a man broke a glass door. The employee locked herself in a back room while a man stole cash and cigarettes. The suspect was described as a thin, white male, wearing a blue/gray hooded sweatshirt or jacket. The South Burlington Police Department is asking for anyone with information to contact them.
Dec. 21 at 3:36 a.m., no hazard was found after an alarm went off on Hullcrest Road.
Dec. 21 at 5:52 a.m., a one-car crash on Route 116 resulted in no injuries but the vehicle had to be towed.
Dec. 21 at 9:38 a.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue couldn’t find either smoke or fire after a fire alarm went off at a residence on Pine Have Shores Lane.
Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m., none of the occupants was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Shelburne Road, but one of the vehicles was towed.
Dec. 21 at 7:56 p.m., cash was reported stolen from an employee at The Arbors on Harbor Road. An investigation continues.
Dec. 22 at 8:38 a.m., an officer found no emergency at a home on Bacon Drive after a 911 call and hang-up.
Dec. 22 at 6:50 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue went to Church Hill Road in Charlotte to assist with a fire that destroyed the garage where snowplows are housed and helped with traffic control at the intersection of Route 7 and Church Hill Road until Vermont State Police arrived.
Dec. 23 at 8:17 a.m., a green or blue Chevrolet pick-up drove off the road at Shelburne Road and Hoes Lane and knocked down a light pole. The truck reportedly had heavy front-end damage. The driver drove away before emergency services arrived, so an investigation continues.
Dec. 23 at 2:25 p.m., a man left Kinney Drugs without paying in a red car with New Jersey plates. The police are investigating.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.