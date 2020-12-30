Incidents: 297
Medical calls: 46
Medical transports: 28
Fire calls: 4
Dec. 11 at 8:27 a.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue responded to a false alarm at Exterus Business Furniture.
Dec. 11 at 9:43 a.m., guests at Countryside Motel got into an argument about personal property. Police oversaw the exchange of a cell phone and other personal items.
Dec. 11 at 6:41 p.m., a man and woman arguing in the parking lot of the Pet Food Warehouse were disgruntled when police arrived. No physical assault had happened, and they didn’t want any help.
Dec. 12 at 4:13 a.m., before a 911 call and hang up disconnected, police could hear a woman asking for help. Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police in checking on the incident on Route 7 near State Park Road. Vermont State Police talked to the woman. She was OK and did not need help.
Dec. 12 at 9:21 a.m., police did a welfare check on someone living on Hillside Terrace and they were OK.
Dec. 12 at 3:55 p.m., a man stole liquor from Route 7 Deli. Police found him and got the bottle back. He was banned from the property.
Dec. 12 at 6:55 p.m., an officer had a discussion with a snowy owl about moving out of Harbor Road. The owl was eventually convinced by the policeman’s persuasive skills and flew away.
Dec. 12 at 7:13 p.m., Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police and Charlotte Fire extinguished an oven fire on Bay Road.
Dec. 12 at 9:49 p.m., Shelburne Police went to assist South Burlington Police with a suspected burglary in progress at Queen City Park, but the call was cancelled before they arrived.
Dec. 13 at 8:37 a.m., Bella, a small black and white dog, was found running in Shelburne Road near the Shelburne Campground. Bella’s human was found.
Dec. 13 at 9:36 a.m., two men stole beers from Kinney Drugs.
Dec. 13 at 11:33 a.m., people stopped in the middle of Shelburne Road near Webster Road to admire a snowy owl created a traffic hazard. Police spoke with several people and offered suggestions for alternate parking.
Dec. 13 at 3:27 p.m. there was a minor two-car crash in the T-Bird Motel parking lot.
Dec. 13 at 4:06 p.m., when police went to investigate if there was an unauthorized person staying in a room at Harbor Place. The guest registered for the room, Israel Provencher, 38, of Addison, had a criminally suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest. Provencher was cited and released.
Dec. 13 at 9:26 p.m., an officer found a car traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Shelburne Road near Tractor Supply. Cody Collins, 19, of Washington, was charged with driving under the influence and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Dec. 14 at 1:34 p.m., police talked to a man raising a ruckus on Brentwood Drive. He was offered appropriate outreach services and escorted off the premises.
Dec. 14 at 2:07 p.m., a man reported for shoplifting at Kinney Drugs was found and the merchandise was recovered. He was banned from the property.
Dec. 14 at 2:40 p.m., police found a woman huddled and shivering on the roadside near Webster Road and Boulder Hill Road. She was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center.
Dec. 14 at 7:35 p.m., during the night a ski jacket was stolen from a vehicle on Wild Rose Circle.
Dec. 14 at 8:42 p.m., police searched for a runaway juvenile on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.
Dec. 14 at 9:36 p.m., four people got into a verbal argument in front of Harbor Place. Two left before police arrived but were stopped. The driver, Sharon Brailsford, 52, of Essex, had a criminally suspended license and was cited to appear in court.
Dec. 15 at 4:39 a.m., a car backed into a parked vehicle on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 15 between 8:08 a.m. and 2:35 p.m., things were taken from at least nine vehicles on Oak Hill Road, Martindale Road, Juniper Ridge and Summit Circle. Some stolen property was discarded and was recovered. No arrests have been made. The investigation continues.
Dec. 15 at 9:27 a.m., a vehicle on Bayfield Drive was left running while the owner worked at a nearby residence. After police talked to them, they turned it off.
Dec. 15 at 12:16 p.m., Jessica Baker, 38, of Starksboro, was walking in the middle of Cheesefactory Road. When police took her to the Shelburne Police Department, she asked for outreach assistance. Police discovered she had an active warrant for her arrest, she was cited and released.
Dec. 15 at 5:02 p.m., Elizabeth Barker, 78, of Shelburne was driving southbound on Shelburne Road in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz when she rear-ended a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Jafar Suhad, 48, of Dubai. Suhad’s vehicle was knocked into the rear of a 2006 Honda Pilot driven by Ryan Madison, 34, of Northfield. Two passengers in Suhad’s car were taken the hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries. Both Barker’s and Suhad’s vehicles were towed away.
Dec. 15 at 5:36 p.m., a disruptive man was removed from the Quality Inn without incident.
Dec. 16 at 10:41 a.m., police couldn’t find a couple who had been reported as shoplifting at Kinney Drugs. Investigation continues.
Dec. 16 at 3:48 p.m., Shelburne Police and Rescue went to the Quality Inn where there was an unconscious and unresponsive woman. They determined Carol Van Wormer, 45, from South Burligton, was dead. Foul play is not suspected.
Dec. 17 at 11:12 a.m., a parked vehicle at Shelburne Bay Plaza was hit by another vehicle.
Dec. 17 at 4:15 p.m., police mediated a custodial dispute on Drew Lane.
Dec. 18 at 2:15 a.m., after police talked to a couple having a verbal argument at the Countryside Motel, the man agreed to leave for the night. No charges were filed.
Dec. 18 at 8:21 a.m., Kenworth on Shelburne Road was broken into and property was taken. Investigation is continuing.
Dec. 18 at 4:52 p.m., police and rescue went to a home on Greene Road where CPR was already being performed on an unresponsive man. James Kelbfleishch, 87, of Shelburne died.
Dec. 18 at 9:26 p.m., Shelburne Police helped Hinesburg Police with processing a DUI.
Dec. 19 at 9:42 p.m., everything was OK with a vehicle that appeared amiss on Shelburne Road. The owner lives nearby.
Dec. 20 at 3:51 p.m., a man walked into the police station and said he believed he had overdosed on cocaine. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center. No charges were filed.
Dec. 20 at 9:23 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted Williston Police by looking for someone at Harbor Place. They weren’t found.
Dec. 20 at 11:31 p.m., a Shelburne officer was flagged down by a juvenile in Essex looking for help. They had run away from a home in Williston. The juvenile was turned over to Williston Police.
Dec. 21 at 6:27, Dec. 22 at 11:07 a.m. and Dec. 23 at 10:49, police were called to Quality Inn at least three times in three days because of an out-of-control juvenile who appeared to be assaulting her mother. The juvenile was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for crisis evaluation.
Dec. 21 at 11:15 p.m., police from Shelburne and South Burlington went to the Quality Inn because two men were creating a disturbance. One was taken to detox and the other was taken to find somewhere else to stay.
Dec. 22 at 3:48 a.m., police talked to residents of a home on Shelburne Road north of town where a child was screaming. There was no emergency.
Dec. 22 at 7:56 a.m., minor damage resulted from a rear-end collision on Shelburne Road at Hoes Lane.
Dec. 22 at 12:46 p.m., a woman on Quail Way told a delivery driver she needed help. She was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Dec. 22 at 1:01 p.m., police went to Oak Hill Road to help University of Vermont Rescue with a patient having seizures.
Dec. 23 at 10:49 a.m., a guest at North Star Motel reported she had cash taken.
Dec. 23 at 11:33 a.m., an unfamiliar male walking outside Trinity Episcopal Church was gone when police arrived.
Dec. 23 at 11:37 a.m., three cars crashed near Shelburne Road and Bay Road with at least one injury and two cars towed from the scene. No other details were available by press time.
Dec. 23 at 12:28 p.m., a minor two-car crash happened in the parking lot of Shelburne Bay Plaza.
Dec. 23 at 8:23 p.m., an injured deer was found in the roadway on Irish Hill Road. Police had to put it down.
Dec. 23 at 1:07 p.m., police are investigating a case of possible home improvement fraud on Green Hills Drive.
Dec. 23 at 2:17 p.m., Shelburne Police served a notice about trespassing to a person at Harbor Place for South Burlington Police.
Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., police spoke to a family about fighting at Harbor Place, but they denied anything had happened,
Dec. 23 at 8:52 p.m., a husband was chasing his wife near Burlington Bedrooms. They each had different stories about what was going on. There were no injuries, no charges and no further comment from this reporter as to what they were doing.
