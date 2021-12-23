Total incidents: 99
Medical calls: 26
Medical transports: 14
Fire calls: 7
Arrests: 1 – negligent operation
Incidents:
Dec. 10 at 6:28 a.m., police went to the Quality Inn because of a report of a disturbance. The person staying in the room said they were just talking on the phone.
Dec. 10 at 9:25 a.m., police went to Westview Drive and Spear Street to see about a possible assault. They talked to the people involved and an investigation continues.
Dec. 10 at 11:12 a.m., police are investigating an incident where a woman left Kinney Drugs without paying for merchandise.
Dec. 10 at 11:56 a.m., two cars had a minor crash at Shelburne and Falls roads.
Dec. 10 at 12:20 p.m., a man left the Kinney Drugs without paying and police are investigating.
Dec. 10 at 11:09 p.m., officers talked to people arguing on Davis Avenue and determined the disagreement had only been verbal.
Dec. 11 at 4:18 a.m., a Shelburne Police Department drug recognition officer went to Milton to help with an evaluation.
Dec. 11 at 11:41 a.m., a woman left Kinney Drugs without paying, but store staff was able to recover the merchandise. Police found the woman and she was banned from the property.
Dec. 11 at 12:04 p.m., a person was worried about someone on Kimball Terrace they hadn’t been able to reach for a few days. Police checked and the person was fine.
Dec. 11 at 9:50 p.m., a tree fell into the road on Route 116. No word on whether anyone heard it, but someone saw it and called dispatch. The Shelburne Fire Department removed the tree.
Dec. 11 at 11:27 p.m., police asked a person who wasn’t wanted at the North Star Motel to leave, and they left.
Dec. 11 at 11:49 p.m., the Shelburne Fire Department was on the way to Burlington International Airport to help with an aircraft emergency, when the call was canceled. The aircraft landed safely.
Dec. 12 at 12:01 a.m., a new day, a new tree. This time at Harbor and Bay roads. The Highway Department removed it.
Dec. 12 at 7:34 a.m., a person called to say they had found a firearm in the trash at the Days Inn. Police determined it wasn’t stolen and who the likely owner was. No criminal charges were filed.
Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., a man and woman shoplifted from Kinney Drugs. Both were found nearby and some of the merchandise was recovered. They were banned from the property.
Dec. 12 at 7:06 p.m., Ronald Morin, 45, of Shelburne, was driving south on Dorset Street in a 2010 Volvo XC9 and going fast, according to witnesses, when his car left the road and rolled over several times. Morin was wearing a seatbelt but had to be extricated from the car. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited into court for negligent operation.
Dec. 13 at 7:06 a.m., Shelburne Police helped the Chittenden Family Court with serving an abuse prevention order to someone at the T-Bird Motel.
Dec. 13 at 1:40 p.m., there were no injuries after a minor two-car crash on Dorset Street and Pond Road.
Dec. 13 at 3:20 p.m., a woman sitting on the tracks at the railroad overpass over Bay Road told an officer she didn’t want to go under the bridge because of traffic. She was warned that it was an active rail line, and she was trespassing.
Dec. 14 at 2:02 a.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue went to a home on Acorn Lane because of a fire alarm but there wasn’t a fire.
Dec. 14 at 11:17 a.m., a man walked out of Tractor Supply with a mini bike and put it in the back of a newer model silver SUV, possibly a Jeep, driven by a woman with blonde hair. The pair drove north on Shelburne Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelburne Police Department.
Dec. 14 at 4:04 p.m., a Shelburne officer came upon a minor two-car crash on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. The vehicles were moved to a nearby parking lot where they exchanged information.
Dec. 15 at 11:31 a.m., Shelburne Police helped the Chittenden Family Court with serving an abuse prevention order on Executive Drive.
Dec. 15 at 5:54 p.m., there was a two-car crash on Falls Road near Shelburne Road. The occupants of the vehicles were not taken to the hospital, but both vehicles had to be towed.
Dec. 15 at 8:43 p.m., Shelburne Police helped Vermont State Police with an alarm at Simon’s Store in St. George.
Dec. 16 at 11:57 a.m., a Chihuahua was running loose in the parking lot of the bay access on Bay Road. The dog didn’t have a tags or a collar, so it was taken to the police department. Police couldn’t find the owner and the dog was taken to the kennel.
Dec. 16 at 8:38 p.m. a fire alarm went off in the town offices. Shelburne police, fire and rescue were dispatched to the building where the police department is located. There was no smoke nor fire.
