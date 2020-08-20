Incidents: 163
Rescue calls: 17
Rescue transports: 8
Fire calls: 8
Aug. 7 at 10:14 a.m., police went to a bus at Shelburne and Hullcrest roads where a passenger was reluctant to exit. Police escorted them off the bus without incident and no charges were filed.
Aug. 8 at 9:50 p.m., a caller reported a female was approaching cars stopped at the light at Webster Road on the “jug handle” exit from the west side of Shelburne Road and asking for a ride. When officers arrived, she had either fled or found a ride.
Aug. 9 at 6:36 a.m., black, acrid smelling smoke was reported coming from the chimney at Folino’s Wood Fired Pizza. Police found the normal amount of smoke present when the wood fired oven is started up in the morning.
Aug. 9 at 12:18 p.m., police went to the scene of a two-car crash on Shelburne Road. Although the crash was minor, one person was taken to the hospital by Shelburne Rescue.
Aug. 10 at 4:06 p.m., Shelburne Police went to the site of a fallen tree blocking a lane of Route 116. An investigation discovered the tree was a resident of Williston. Shelburne Police assisted with traffic until Williston Police arrived.
Aug. 11 at 8:48 a.m., a caller reported a catalytic converter had been stolen from their car during the night. The theft is under investigation.
Aug. 11 at 1:14 p.m., a resident of Oak Hill Road reported their identity might have been stolen and someone might be attempting fraud with their personal information.
Aug. 11 at 4 p.m., someone brought a credit card they had found at the town beach to the police department, where it waits to be reunited with its owner.
Aug. 12 at 4:24 p.m., Thomas J. Carey, 29, was stopped for a traffic violation on Shelburne Road near the Shelburne Museum. He was found to have a criminally suspended license. Carey was taken into custody and taken to the Shelburne Police Department. After processing he was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division.
Aug. 12 at 8:04 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle was driving erratically. Police stopped the vehicle near Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive. The driver, Jacob Berino, 29, was found to be in violation of court-ordered pre-trial conditions for his release. He was taken to the Shelburne Police Department and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division.
Aug. 13 at 10:15 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police in looking for people who had been throwing eggs at vehicles near Cider Mill Drive and Dorset Street. The culprits were not found.
Aug. 13 at 10:23 p.m., just minutes after the previous incident, police were summoned to Spear Street because a caller reported someone had thrown a watermelon at a vehicle. It turned out the incident had happened on the Charlotte side of the town line and Vermont State Police were called.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
