Total reported incidents: 79
Traffic stops: 12
Warnings and tickets: 13
Medical emergencies: 20
Mental health incidents: 7
Suspicious incidents: 14
Domestic incidents: 1
Agency, citizen assists: 11
Motor vehicle complaints: 3
Car crash: 8
Animal problem: 2
Theft: 1
Trespassing: 2
Alarms: 3
Pending investigations: 1
Aug. 7 at 11:58 a.m., a retail theft was reported at Tractor Supply. Officers are investigating.
Aug. 7 at 9:49 p.m., a homeowner called police after finding a suspicious item on the boat in their yard. Officers met with the homeowner and removed what turned out to be a GPS tracker. It was not clear whether the tracker belonged to the homeowner.
Aug. 8 at 10:24 a.m., a Chesapeake Drive resident told police someone left their tires in a wooded area on his property, but that he was going to dispose of them himself.
Aug. 8 at 3:18 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash with some injuries on Shelburne Road. All patients refused transportation to the hospital.
Aug. 8 at 5:43 p.m., a two-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported on Executive Drive.
Aug. 8 at 6:05 p.m., police responded to a report of two women screaming at each other on Air Park Road. Officers mediated the dispute.
Aug. 8 at 7:26 p.m., a two-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 9 at 5:33 a.m., police discovered a vehicle stolen from Burlington off Webster Lane near the tree line. Burlington police were notified, and the vehicle was removed.
Aug. 9 at 6:18 p.m., a two-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 9 at 9:45 p.m., a two-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported on Shelburne and Marsett roads.
Aug. 10 at 12:12 a.m., a resident told police her juvenile son had yet to return home after dropping him off at a friend’s staying at the T-Bird Motel. Police located the friend and learned the juvenile was in Burlington.
Aug. 10 at 5:24 p.m., police responded to a call of a guest refusing to leave the Quality Inn and escorted them off the property.
Aug. 11 at 12:55 p.m., a caller on Athletic Drive told police his car had been vandalized.
Aug. 13 at 8:57 p.m., Shelburne police assisted the South Burlington Fire Department with a water rescue.
