Total incidents: 162
Medical calls: 27
Medical transports: 17
Fire calls: 5
Arrests: 1 – arrest on warrant
Incidents:
Aug. 6 at 4:54 p.m., after a discussion with police, a woman who had been arguing with another left the North Star Motel.
Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m., police again went to the North Star Motel because the same women were arguing. One of them was banned from the property.
Aug. 6 at 11:44 p.m., police couldn’t find two men who had been reported as banging on windows at Harbor Place.
Aug. 7 at 1:57 a.m., there was no emergency at Harbor Place after a 911 call and hang-up.
Aug. 7 at 4:58 a.m., a woman arguing with a man at the T-Bird Motel told police there hadn’t been any physical assault. The man left.
Aug. 7 at 6:07 a.m., police helped at a home on Caspian Lane where a skunk had fallen into a below-grade window well. The only casualty was a dog who got sprayed before officers arrived.
Aug. 7 at 6:50 p.m., a caller reported sparking at the base of a telephone pole on Hillside Terrace. Shelburne Fire and Rescue couldn’t find any hazards.
Aug. 8 at 2:22 a.m., a person on Deer Run Drive thought there might be an intruder in their home, but police didn’t find anyone who wasn’t supposed to be there nor any signs of forced entry.
Aug. 8 at 5:36 a.m., a water line broke on Hullcrest Road, and police blocked a small section of the road until the Shelburne Water Department arrived.
Aug. 8 at 12:51 p.m., police didn’t find any reason to file charges at the North Star Motel after a family dispute.
Aug. 8 at 4:33 p.m., a 2011 Porsche Panamera was stolen from the parking lot of NPC Processing on Executive Drive.
Aug. 8 at 10:12 p.m., police said a man at Harbor Place was so intoxicated that he was taken to Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans for detox.
Aug. 8 at 11:23 p.m., a man police said was intoxicated and creating a disturbance at the Quality Inn was taken into protective custody and released to the care of an adult relative.
Aug. 9 at 3:06 a.m., Shelburne Police helped Hinesburg Police with a suspicious man who was outside a residence on Silver Street in Hinesburg.
Aug. 9 at 9:04 a.m., there were no injuries from a minor two-car crash on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 9 at 7:11 p.m., police are looking for a man who left Tractor Supply with an air compressor without paying for it.
Aug. 9 11:01 p.m., police talked to members of a family at North Star Motel who had been arguing and determined there had not been a physical altercation.
Aug. 10 at 9:08 a.m., a man arguing with a woman at the Days Inn threatened staff when they tried to intervene. He left before police arrived. Officers talked to the woman and she said there had not been any physical assault.
Aug. 10 at 9:51 a.m., a woman who left Kinney Drugs without paying was found the next day at a nearby residence. She was banned from the property.
Aug. 10 at 10:51 a.m. and 4:11 p.m., the fire department went to false fire alarms on Sage Court and Palmer Court.
Aug. 10 at 5:33 p.m., a truck broke down on Bay Road. Police found three men they said were intoxicated with the truck. All three denied being the driver. The vehicle was towed.
Aug. 10 at 9:20 p.m. when police went to check on a man sleeping at the bus stop near Shelburne and Martindale roads, they found Joseph Gaudette, 66, of Shelburne, had an active warrant for his arrest. He was issued a citation to appear in court. Gaudette was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for an unrelated medical problem.
Aug. 11 at 7:04 a.m., a man at the Days inn was reported to police because he had threatened the staff the day before. He was banned from the property.
Aug. 11 at 12:33 p.m., a woman left Kinney Drugs without paying for her purchases. Police are looking for her.
Aug. 11 at 9:31 p.m., police couldn’t find a vehicle driving erratically near Shelburne and Harbor roads.
Aug. 12 at 12:18 p.m., the next day another vehicle was reported driving erratically south on Shelburne Road and police couldn’t find it.
Aug. 13 at 12:21 p.m., a false fire alarm at the Waldorf School on Turtle Lane was caused by construction work.
Aug. 13 at 5:01 p.m., a woman asked for police help in removing a man from her home on Westview Drive. He left before police arrived.
Aug. 13 at 7:22 p.m., another false fire alarm at the Waldorf School, but this time it was at the campus on Bostwick Road. No smoke or fire.
Aug. 13 at 9:03 p.m., after police talked with a tenant of Harbor Place who was yelling, all was quiet.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
