Total reported incidents: 74
Traffic stops: 8
Warnings: 10
Medical Emergencies: 21
Suspicious incidents: 8
Citizen Assists: 10
Thefts: 3
Fraud: 3
Car crashes: 2
Pending investigation: 7
Aug. 5 at 12:17 p.m., Jonathon Staton, 50, of Shelburne, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive on Ridgefield Road. Officers have determined the death was not suspicious.
Aug. 8 at 9 a.m., a juvenile was reportedly threatening themselves and others on Falls Road. Officers assisted in mediating the dispute and the juvenile was turned over to a mental health worker.
Aug. 8 at 10:29 a.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs.
Aug. 8 at 6:36 p.m., another retail theft was reported from Tractor Supply.
Aug. 9 at 9:35 a.m., a caller reported hearing a gunshot in the area near Deer Run Drive, but officers were unable to locate anything.
Aug. 9 at 12:14 p.m., police responded to a female having a mental health emergency on Shelburne Road. Police later transported her to the hospital.
Aug. 9 at 12:17 p.m., a one-car crash was reported on Bay Road with no injuries.
Aug. 9 at 3:54 p.m., a two-car crash with no injuries was reported on Webster Road and Farmstead Drive.
Aug. 9 at 7:25 p.m., suicide hotline requested police check on an individual on Pine Haven Shores Road that had called them. Shelburne police and outreach were dispatched, and the person appeared to be OK.
Aug. 9 at 6:20 p.m., police told some people in a camper parked at the old Champlain Lanes that they couldn’t stay there and needed to move.
Aug. 9 at 9:50 p.m., Brandy Rockwell, 38, of South Burlington, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at the North Star Motel. Officers determined the death was not suspicious.
Aug. 10 at 8:43 a.m., police received a call that someone was “stealing and trespassing,” but they ultimately determined the incident was a civil matter.
Aug. 11 at 10:59 a.m., a walk-in reported that they didn’t feel safe living at the Wright House due to a clique living in the building. An officer offered to have outreach contact her, but she refused.
Aug. 12 at 8:44 a.m., a Fletcher Lane resident said someone had been dumping bags of dog poop into his trash can. A littering report was made, and the case is under investigation.
Aug. 13 at 10:36 a.m., a retail theft was reported from Tractor Supply.
Aug. 13 at 7:04 p.m., Shelburne police assisted Williston police to find a person threatening to drive into the lake. Officers, however, could not find the individual in question.
Aug. 13 at 8:30 p.m., people at the Shelburne Bay access were playing loud music and were aggressive when asked to turn it down. Police responded and the individuals were identified and released.
Aug. 14 at 8:04 p.m., police issued a trespass notice to occupants in a camper parked in the Automaster parking lot.
