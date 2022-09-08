Total reported incidents: 66
Traffic stops: 2
Warnings: 1
Tickets: 1
Medical Emergencies: 22
Suspicious incidents: 5
Citizen Assists: 5
Domestic Incident: 1
Animal Problems: 2
Burglary: 1
Car Crash: 3
Pending investigation: 2
Aug. 29 at 4:28 a.m., someone called the cops on a “suspicious person” around Harrington Avenue. The individual was located and released.
Aug. 29 at 9:15 a.m., Shelburne Police assisted the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s office with annual criminal history check on all agency police officers.
Aug. 29 at 2:11 p.m., an erratic motorist was stopped on Shelburne Road near Shagbark Lane.
Aug. 31 at 7:12 a.m., police conducted speed and parking enforcement on Harbor Road and School Street for the first day of school.
Aug. 31 at 10:04 a.m., a “homeless individual” was allegedly trespassing at Harbour Industries, a caller told police, but officers could not find anyone.
Aug. 31 at 10:06 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported at Exterus. A report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
Aug. 31 at 7:26 a.m., an unattended controlled burn pit was creating lots of smoke in the area near Spinnaker Lane and Bay Road.
Sept. 1 at 8:57 a.m., a caller was reportedly bitten by a rescue dog. Animal control and health officers were notified.
Sept. 1 at 3:23 p.m., police issued a citation for violation of abuse prevention order after a woman told police her ex was bothering her at the Quality Inn.
Sept. 1 at 4:46 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road with injuries. All patients refused transport to the hospital.
Sept. 1 at 5:24 p.m., a woman’s car was vandalized at The Terraces. A vandalism report was taken.
Sept. 2 at 12:38 a.m., police and fire extinguished a dumpster fire at Elegant Floors that is believed to be suspicious.
Sept. 2 at 1:31 p.m., a caller reported receiving threatening phone calls. The case is under investigation.
Sept. 2 at 1:57 p.m., a walk-in dropped off a dog she had found running about town. The pooch was reunited with its owner.
Sept. 2 at 2:08 p.m., a two-car crash was reported that had occurred earlier in the day on Falls Road.
Sept. 2 at 7:47 p.m., a three-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road near Marsett Road. One patient was transported to the hospital.
Sept. 3 at 11:58 a.m., someone called the cops on a “suspicious person” on Shelburne Road, but police had no luck finding anyone.
Sept. 3 at 1:25 p.m., a caller told police someone was shooting into Shelburne Bay, but they couldn’t find anyone.
Sept. 3 at 8:38 p.m., a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area near Governors Lane, and when officers located the source of the noise, they found an individual “dealing with a raccoon problem,” police said.
Sept. 4 at 12:27 p.m., a man was escorted off the North Star Motel property after creating a disturbance.
