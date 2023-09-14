Total reported incidents: 129
Traffic stops: 53
Warnings: 39
Tickets: 20
Arrests: 1
Medical emergencies: 23
Mental health incidents: 11
Suspicious incidents: 8
Domestic incidents: 1
Agency assists: 8
Citizen assists: 12
Welfare check: 1
Motor vehicle complaints: 1
Car crash: 3
Animal problem: 1
Fire: 2
Theft: 4
Fraud: 1
Harassment: 2
Alarms: 1
Pending investigations: 5
Aug. 29 at 2:21 p.m., police responded to a report of loud music coming from a neighboring unit at Countryside Motel, but officers determined the music was not loud enough to constitute a violation.
Aug. 29 at 8:25 p.m., Shelburne fire and police were dispatched to the area near Vermont Teddy Bear to extinguish a smoldering pile of fertilizer in a nearby field. Charlotte fire assisted in extinguishing the pile.
Aug. 30 at 3:54 p.m., the fertilizer pile started to smolder again. Shelburne Fire and Charlotte Fire were dispatched, and the pile was extinguished again.
Aug. 31 at 7:32 a.m., a caller reported that his vehicle was stolen. The car was later located in Burlington and returned to the owner.
Aug. 31 at 9:13 a.m., officers investigating the sound of gunshots near Bishop Road determined the sound came from a hunter’s gun.
Aug. 31 at 1:44 p.m., a caller reported a theft of items from their vehicle on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 31 at 7:15 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs. Officers were unable to find the individual.
Sept. 2 at 10:30 a.m., the fertilizer pile near Vermont Teddy Bear was once again extinguished after nearby residents noticed an odor.
Sept. 3 at 2:29 a.m., a caller from Shelburne Road reported a domestic incident that turned violent. Officers arrived and found a man injured and bleeding. The patient was transported to the hospital, and the case is under investigation.
Sept. 4 at 11:46 a.m., a two-car crash with no injuries was reported on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 4 at 4:39 p.m., Shelburne police assisted South Burlington with finding a runaway juvenile and bringing them back to their home in South Burlington.
Sept. 5 at 7:31 p.m., Shelburne police arrested Corey Francis, 42, of New York City, on an outstanding warrant.
Sept. 5 at 7:32 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs. The individual could not be found.
Sept. 6 at 6:51 a.m., a caller reported an unresponsive family member at their home on Yacht Haven Drive, who police and EMS determined had died. Police said the death was not suspicious, but the name of the deceased has not yet been released.
Sept. 7 at 10:10 a.m., a caller reported receiving harassing messages on social media. Police are investigating.
Sept. 8 at 12:18 p.m., two callers reported a theft of items from their vehicles on Martindale Road.
Sept. 8 at 3:11 p.m., a two-car crash that occurred earlier in the day was reported to police.
Sept. 9 at 9:28 a.m., a fraud was reported to police.
