Incidents: 147
Rescue: 22
Transported: 15
Fire calls: 3
Aug. 28 at 2:52 a.m., Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police with a person who had refused to leave a home on Tenneys Mews in Charlotte. They had left before police arrived but were found nearby. State police gave him a courtesy ride to Ferrisburgh.
Aug. 28 at 10:10 a.m., a guest at the Quality Inn on Shelburne Road told management his white Toyota truck had been vandalized, so they called the police. Police found an active warrant for the guest, Wilfred Sullivan, IV, 31, of Swanton, who was arrested.
Aug. 28 at 1:31 p.m., a bike rider called from Dorset Street and Cheesefactory Road to report a driver with out-of-state tags had displayed a gun during a debate about driving and biking etiquette. Shelburne Police discovered the incident had actually happened on the South Burlington end of Cheesefactory Road, so it was turned over to that police department.
Aug. 28 at 10:06 p.m., a homeowner on Hullcrest Road agreed to party quieter.
Aug. 28 at 11:29 p.m., a caller said they were having suicidal thoughts and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Aug. 29 at 10:56 p.m., police helped with traffic at Webster Road and Farmstead Drive while a fallen tree was removed by the Shelburne Highway Department.
Aug. 30 at 12:49 a.m., an officer on a routine patrol found a car door open on Maple Leaf Lane but the owner could not be found. Nothing appeared to be amiss.
Aug. 30 at 2:12 p.m., an officer escorted an over-width tractor on a trailer being taken from Hinesburg to Dorset Street and Cheesefactory Road.
Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. at Pond Road and Route 116 an officer helped while a vehicle that had run off the road was removed.
Aug. 31 at 7:52 p.m., Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue went to a home on Harbor Road for what turned out to be a false fire alarm
Aug. 31 at 8:51 p.m., all three departments turned out for another false fire alarm. This time on Forty Road.
Aug. 31 at 8:53 p.m., gunshots reported on Hullcrest Road turned out to be fireworks, but no amateur pyrotechnicians were found.
Sept. 1 at 3:56 a.m., Officer Keith Gonyeau was monitoring police radio transmissions and overheard Vermont State Police being dispatched to North Ferrisburgh Mobil for a burglary alarm. Because of the plethora of smash-and-grab burglaries of cartons of cigarettes at convenience stores in the area, Gonyeau drove south on Route 7 hoping to intercept a fleeing vehicle if the alarm was from an actual burglary. He saw a white Honda CR-V turn up Cynosure Drive and followed it up the dead-end road where the driver stopped and fled on foot but was found nearby.
The Vermont State Police determined that a burglary had happened and took over the case. Officers saw a black trash bag which appeared to contain a large amount of tobacco products in the vehicle.
Sept. 1 at 9:15 p.m., a man staying at Countryside Motel in Shelburne called to tell police his wife had struck him in the head with a casserole dish. They both appeared to be very intoxicated and were taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center – in separate vehicles.
Sept. 2 at 11:54 a.m., a 2020 Kia Sol traveling south on Shelburne Road was sideswiped by a 2006 Toyota Solara when it took the off ramp for Bay Road but stopped to turn back onto Bay Road at the end of the exit lane. Both drivers were transported to UMV Medical Center.
Sept. 2 at 5:39 p.m., officers went to Pond Road to get a bull out of the road. When they arrived, the bull had moved into an unfenced area and the owner was notified.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
