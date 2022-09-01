Total reported incidents: 63
Traffic stops: 2
Warnings: 1
Tickets: 1
Medical Emergencies: 20
Domestic incidents: 1
Suspicious incidents: 8
Citizen Assists: 4
Thefts: 5
Burglary: 1
Pending investigation: 3
Aug. 22 at 11:27 a.m., a Cheesefactory Road resident reported a theft of items from his residence. A theft report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
Aug. 22 at 8:27 p.m., a caller reported hearing gunshots or fireworks coming from the area of Shelburne Campground. Officers could not find the source of the noise.
Aug. 23 at 9:21 a.m., a “strange acting” coyote attacked a woman’s dog at Shelburne Bay Park. “The coyote was later located and destroyed,” police said.
Aug. 23 at 7:23 p.m., Shelburne police assisted a motorist with his disabled vehicle on Spear Street.
Aug. 24 at 9:02 a.m., a retail theft was reported from Kinney Drugs. Police later found the individuals and issued them a trespass notice.
Aug. 24 at 10:36 p.m., an erratic motorist was driving on Shelburne Road, but police were unable to find the vehicle.
Aug. 24 at 11:47 p.m., a lithium battery sparked a small electrical fire in a camper at the Shelburne Campground. Shelburne Fire and Rescue were dispatched and removed the battery.
Aug. 25 at 11:51 a.m., a caller requested assistance filling out paperwork for an abandoned vehicle at Automaster.
Aug. 25 at 2:04 p.m., another retail theft at Kinney Drugs was reported. Police located the individual and issued them a trespass notice.
Aug. 25 at 8:24 p.m., an unwanted guest was refusing to leave Harbor Place, but by the time police arrived the individual had already left.
Aug. 26 at 8:16 a.m., a burglary reported at Paragon Salon is being investigated.
Aug. 26 at 12:03 p.m., a man was “acting strange” in Kinney Drugs, a caller said, and police later issued the man a trespass notice.
Aug. 27 at 11:12 a.m., a Hedgerow Drive resident reported a theft of items from his residence.
Aug. 27 at 12:03 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs. The responding officer located the individual involved and they were issued a trespass notice and released.
Aug. 28 at 7:17 a.m., a walk-in reported her neighbors were banging on her door and were “using unkind words” with her, police said. The officer spoke with them about the problem and suggested she speak with her building’s management.
Aug. 28 at 1:12 p.m., a caller on Shelburne Road reported he was having a verbal dispute with his girlfriend. The woman had left prior to the officer’s arrival, and the man said he did not want any further assistance.
Aug. 28 at 4:40 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Winter Haven Road.
