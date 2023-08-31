Total reported incidents: 71
Traffic stops: 23
Warnings: 13
Tickets: 12
Medical emergencies: 21
Mental health incidents: 4
Suspicious incidents: 11
Domestic incidents: 1
Agency assists: 8
Citizen assists: 7
Welfare check: 1
Motor vehicle complaints: 3
Automobile incidents: 2
Car crash: 4
Animal problem: 3
Harassment: 2
Alarms: 2
Pending investigations: 2
Aug. 21 at 8:46 a.m., police responded to a call at Harbor Place for a report of two people yelling, but the individuals involved told officers everything was alright.
Aug. 23 at 4:22 p.m., a Bostwick Road resident told police they were receiving harassing messages on social media. Police are investigating.
Aug. 24 at 3:10 p.m., a two-car crash that occurred earlier in the day on Elmore Street was reported to police.
Aug. 24 at 7:28 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road and Tamarack Shores. No injuries were reported.
Aug. 26 at 10:54 p.m., a Harrington Avenue resident told police they could hear yelling from a neighboring home. Turned out the neighbors were just singing “Happy Birthday” to one of some partygoers — still, they were asked to keep the noise down.
Aug. 27 at 5:02 p.m., a Henry Street resident told police they had been receiving harassing messages on social media. Police are investigating the matter.
Aug. 27 at 6:19 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to a call of an unresponsive family member, who medical personnel later pronounced dead. Officers investigating the scene determined the death was not suspicious. The identity of the deceased was not immediately available.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Chittenden County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
