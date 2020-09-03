Total incidents: 163
Aug. 21 at 1:17 p.m., the previously reported catalytic converter crime wave continues. This time at The Automaster on Shelburne Road. Investigation is ongoing. Shelburne Police said it’s happening all over the state, but there have been more than a dozen stolen in Shelburne, Hinesburg, Williston and South Burlington in recent weeks.
Aug. 21 at 5:49 p.m., a woman declined an invitation to vacate the Days Inn on Shelburne Road, but decided to go before police arrived.
Aug. 21 at 11:01 p.m., Shelburne Police went to help Vermont State Police at a home on Spear Street in Charlotte where a 911 hang-up and an assault were reported, but by the time they got there the state police had the situation under control and declined assistance.
Aug. 22 at 4:22 a.m., a false fire alarm summoned fire, rescue and police to an apartment on Harrington Avenue.
Aug. 22 at 8:07 a.m., police are investigating a fraudulent craigslist posting that a man in Shelburne fell prey to when he tried to rent a place that didn’t exist.
Aug. 22 at 10:54 a.m., a license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle that had been at Al Martin Volvo for at least a week.
Aug. 22 at 11:35 a.m., a bike-vehicle accident on Falls Road sent a 25-year-old Shelburne bicyclist to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is continuing.
Aug. 22 at 1:14 p.m., a broken-down vehicle was reported as a traffic hazard on Shelburne Road near the Route 7 Deli but was gone when police arrived.
Aug. 22 at 5:06 p.m., Matthew Melendy, 21, of Shelburne was stopped for driving an uninspected vehicle. Police found he had a criminally suspended license for which he was charged and for which he will appear in Vermont Superior Court.
Aug. 22 at 6:44 p.m., police found a vehicle in Shelburne Park Shopping Park where a 911 call and hang up had originated. Everybody in the car was OK. Police attributed the call to butt dialing.
Aug. 22 at 6:57 p.m., a minor accident happened on Shelburne Road when a car stopped for the red light at Martindale Road was rear-ended.
Aug. 22 at 9:15 p.m., a fire alarm at a residence on Martindale Road went off, but Shelburne Fire and Rescue could not find fire or smoke.
Aug. 23 at 1:27 a.m., two allegedly intoxicated campers at a campground on Shelburne Road were yelling at each other but not arguing. Nonetheless, police told them to quiet down.
Aug. 23 at 6:21 a.m., an officer helped a driver who had run out of gas on Mount Philo Road.
Aug. 23 at 1:51 p.m., police refereed a landlord-tenant dispute as the tenant moved out of a home on Juniper Road.
Aug. 23 at 6:13 p.m., a man and woman at Countryside Motel had a disagreement that they told police was not physical.
Aug. 23 at 9:51 p.m., three teenaged males are suspected of throwing eggs at vehicles near Dorset Street and Cheesefactory Road from their vehicle. They are suspected of being involved with other egg throwing incidents in the area, although they denied it. No charges have been filed. The investigation is continuing.
Aug. 24 at 5:24 a.m., Ghat B. Adhikari, 34, of Essex Junction, was stopped for speeding on Bostwick Road near Bostwick Farm Road. He was cited for not having a valid driver’s license and will have to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Aug. 24 at 11:15 a.m., police went to Route 116 to see about rounding up two mini horses reported running in the road near Lapierre Farm, but they did not find them.
Aug. 24 at 7:08 p.m., a loud fight between a man and woman brought police to a home on Hedgerow Drive. The second time in as many weeks that police had gone to this home about a family disagreement. Police talked to the two and referred them to outreach services.
Aug. 25 at 1:21 a.m., an allegedly intoxicated female found walking along Shelburne Road was released to a family member.
Aug. 25 at 7:59 a.m., Danny Bevins, 46, of Burlington, was cited for trespass at Kinney Drugs on Shelburne Road after he took beer from the store. Police found him in front of the store drinking the beer. He was issued a no-trespass notice and charged with violation of conditions of release.
Aug. 25 at 9:13 a.m., a bicyclist on Spear Street ran off the road and was knocked unconscious when he hit a mailbox. The 60-year-old was taken to UVM Medical Center by Shelburne Rescue.
Aug. 25 at 3:24 p.m., a driver of a minivan drove off Bostwick Road and into a ditch near Shelburne Road. This created a traffic hazard and an officer helped until a tow truck arrived.
Aug. 26 at 7:01 a.m., a woman staying at Countryside Motel in Shelburne reported that things were missing from her purse.
Aug. 26 at 5:12 a.m., a woman was bitten by a bat during the night before as she tried to get it out of her home on Thompson Road, UVM Medical Center reported it — as they are required to do when they treat someone for such bites.
Aug. 26 at 7:38 a.m., police were called to Countryside Motel to see about a family fight. They told officers the disagreement was not physical. No charges were filed.
Aug. 27 at 11:48 a.m., officers helped with traffic for nearly an hour near the intersection of Bostwick and Shelburne roads while waiting for a broken-down garbage truck to be towed.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
