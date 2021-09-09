Total incidents: 172
Medical calls: 28
Medical transports: 15
Fire calls: 8
Arrests: 3 (two arrests on warrant, one operating without owner’s consent)
Incidents:
Aug. 20 at 6:19 a.m., Shelburne police, fire and rescue were dispatched by a fire alarm to Fiddlehead Brewing where no fire was fermenting.
Aug. 20 at 11:04 a.m., an officer found a rear door to the abandoned Shelburne Steakhouse had been forced open, but a check of the interior found nothing amiss.
Aug. 20 at 11:59 a.m., a man was floored when he got stuck in an elevator at the town offices. Shelburne Fire helped get him unfloored.
Aug. 20 at 4:06 p.m., a three-car crash at Church Street and Shelburne Road resulted in no injuries.
Aug. 20 at 7:48 p.m., a woman on Mount Philo Road reported an argument with her husband. Police mediated. No charges were filed.
Aug. 20 at 8:22 p.m., several guests of the Countryside Motel had an argument. Police talked to them. No charges were filed.
Aug. 20 at 8:35 p.m., a man, trespassing at Harbor Place was confronted by police. After a discussion he was escorted from the property.
Aug. 21 at 8:26 a.m., a group of police officers helped at the farmers’ market.
Aug. 21 at 8:31 p.m., police couldn’t find a vehicle reported to be operating erratically and traveling north from Charlotte on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 22 at 11:49 a.m., responders couldn’t find a fire reported by fire alarm on Winter Haven Road.
Aug. 22 at 5:05 p.m., officers helped with the Lake Street Drive concert at Shelburne Museum.
Aug. 22 at 8:46 p.m., when an officer stopped Jeffrey Dubois, 34, of St. Albans, for a traffic violation, the officer found there was a warrant for his arrest. He was cited to appear in superior court.
Aug. 23 at 1:45 p.m., three cars crashed at Mount Philo and Falls roads, but no one was hurt. Two of the cars had to be towed.
Aug. 23 at 3:40 p.m., the University of Vermont Medical Center reported a dog bit someone on Shelburne Road. The town health officer was told of the incident.
Aug. 23 at 3:41 p.m., a woman, who was reported as driving erratically on Mount Philo Road, was stopped. Police report she was not impaired.
Aug. 23 at 3:49 p.m., police are looking for whoever dumped household trash near the Dumpster area on Church Street.
Aug. 23 at 6:36 p.m., a purse was stolen from a vehicle at the Waldorf School.
Aug. 24 at 8:57 a.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police with a bank alarm.
Aug. 24 at 10 a.m., police asked an unwanted guest of the Quality Inn to leave, and they packed up and left.
Aug. 24 at 10:46 a.m., there was no emergency at Pine Haven Shores Road where there had been a 911 call and hang-up.
Aug. 24 at 2:42 p.m., a traffic flagger on Shelburne Road was hit by a vehicle. Although their hand was injured, they weren’t taken to the hospital.
Aug. 25 at 12:09 a.m., officers offered appropriate services to a man and woman who were arguing at Harbor Place. It was determined to be only verbal, and no charges were filed.
Aug. 25 at 5:53 a.m., a caller said Lawrence Ritchie, 49, of Burlington, and Amanda Bean, 37, who is reportedly homeless, drove a red Mercedes onto the property of the Dutchmill Motel and abandoned it. Police found them, and a check of the vehicle revealed it had been stolen in Burlington the day before. Ritchie was arrested, charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and released to appear in Superior Court. Bean had a warrant for her arrest and was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
Aug. 25 at 2:13 p.m., windows were broken on a vehicle parked at Shelburne Pond and things were taken.
Aug. 25 at 3:28 p.m., a water line broke above an electrical box on Pine Haven Shores Road. Shelburne Fire Department made sure it wasn’t hazardous.
Aug. 26 at 8:13 a.m., a man took things from Kinney Drugs and left in a black vehicle. The investigation continues.
Aug. 26 at 9:24 a.m., an officer found a driver that had been reported as driving erratically on Shelburne Road but didn’t find any signs the driver was impaired.
Aug. 26 at 9:30 a.m., there was a 911 call and hang-up on Meadow Lane that was an accident.
Aug. 26 at 10:25 p.m., 13 hours after the earlier erratic driver report, another caller said a vehicle was being driven erratically on Shelburne Road. Once again, police said the driver was not impaired.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. These incidents are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
