Total reported incidents: 52
Traffic stops: 8
Warnings: 7
Tickets: 1
Medical emergencies: 19
Mental health incidents: 7
Suspicious incidents: 3
Domestic incidents: 1
Agency assists: 3
Citizen assists: 7
Welfare check: 1
Automobile incidents: 1
Car crash: 3
Animal problem: 4
Theft: 1
Alarms: 4
Aug. 14 at 6:49 a.m., a caller reported a single vehicle crash at the Village Mobil.
Aug. 15 at 10:33 a.m., a two-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported on Harbor and Shelburne roads.
Aug. 15 at 4:54 p.m., a caller told police a person was camping near the railroad station. Police found the individual, who agreed to leave the property.
Aug. 16 at 7:12 p.m., a woman reported a domestic dispute that occurred between her and her boyfriend. Family court was contacted, and she obtained an abuse prevention order.
Aug. 18 at 4:37 a.m., a single vehicle collision was reported on Spear Street. Police say they operator crashed into a power pole and fled the scene. It was later determined the vehicle was stolen in Milton. The vehicle was impounded, and the Milton Police Department was notified.
Aug. 19 at 9:33 p.m., police spoke with some partygoers at a Winter Haven Road residence about keeping the noise down.
Aug. 20 at 12:31 p.m., a caller reported their vehicle stolen from Penny Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.