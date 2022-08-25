Total reported incidents: 61
Pending investigation: 8
Aug. 15 at 6:58 a.m., a woman reported her apartment was broken into, but a review of surveillance video showed no one entering the apartment and officers concluded the incident was unfounded.
Aug. 15 at 4:52 p.m., police were called when a child had yet to be picked up from the Stonewood School North on Pine Haven Shores Road. The mother was contacted and eventually picked her kid up.
Aug. 16 at 10:57 p.m., South Burlington police and Vermont State Police assisted in locating a missing child, who was later located and returned home safely.
Aug. 17 at 11:36 a.m., a retail theft was reported from Aubuchon Hardware in the Shelburne Shopping Park. Officers were unable to locate the individual and a theft report was taken. The case is under investigation.
Aug. 17 at 1:21 p.m., police are investigating a report from someone who received threatening messages on social media.
Aug. 18 at 11:29 a.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs. Officers located the individual involved and issued a trespass notice and got payment for the items taken.
Aug. 18 at 11:43 a.m., a two-car crash was reported from earlier in the day on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 18 at 11:47 a.m., another two-car crash was reported with some injuries in Shelburne Road. Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue, and Charlotte Fire and Rescue were dispatched. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Aug. 18 at 4:36 p.m., someone reportedly had items stolen from their residence on Elmore Street. The case is under investigation.
Aug. 18 at 6:06 p.m., an Acorn Lane resident told police their neighbor was threatening their daughter’s boyfriend. A harassment report was taken.
Aug. 18 at 10:05 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington police with locating an individual involved in an assault complaint.
Aug. 19 at 6:16 a.m., a caller reported a theft of her items from her Collamer Circle residence.
Aug. 19 at 1:24 p.m., a Pond Road resident reported a theft of his items from his home.
Aug. 19 at 7:03 a.m., a Quarry Road resident told police their neighbor was riding ATVs and dirt bikes without mufflers. Police checked but didn’t find anything.
Aug. 19 at 8:38 p.m., Shelburne Rescue assisted Richmond Rescue with a motor vehicle crash with multiple injuries.
Aug. 20 at 9:55 a.m., a Henry Street resident reported items had been taken from their residence.
Aug. 20 at 12:23 p.m., a two-car crash with no injuries was reported on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 20 at 7:34 p.m., motorcyclists were reportedly racing up and down Mount Philo Road, a resident told police, but officers found no such thing when they checked the area.
Aug. 20 at 7:40 p.m., a report of smoke in the area led officers to a small campfire on Falls Road.
Aug. 21 at 2:29 p.m., officers mediated a dispute between a man and a woman on Harrington Avenue.
Aug. 21 at 6 p.m., a retail theft was reported from Kinney Drugs.
Aug. 21 at 8:31 p.m., a caller reported her daughter had gone paddleboarding and had not returned. Police found her safe and sound at Shelburne Beach.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
