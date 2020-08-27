Incidents: 163
Rescue call: 29
Medical transports: 14
Fire calls: 5
Aug. 14 at 11:38 a.m., A woman fell off a horse on Dorset Street. Shelburne Rescue and a medic from Richmond Rescue went to render aid. She was taken to the hospital.
Aug. 14 at 2:44 p.m., the Shelburne Fire Department was one of at least four departments responding to a fire at the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s Williston drop off station on Redmond Road.
Aug. 14 at 8:10 p.m., Shelburne Police went to a home on Stokes Lane from which a 911 call and hang up had been made. They found that everything was OK.
Aug. 15 at 1:42 a.m., an officer found an unlocked business at Shelburne Shopping Park. After checking inside the officers locked it up.
Aug. 15 at 2:49 a.m., police checked at the North Star Motel on Shelburne Road after a 911 call and hang up were made from there. They didn’t find an emergency.
Aug. 15 at 8:16 a.m., a caller said a man and woman were fighting as they walked along Shelburne Road. Police found the woman and she said the disagreement had not been physical. The man was not found.
Aug. 15 at 4:19 p.m., someone turned in a wallet they had found on Executive Drive. It is waiting at Shelburne Police Department to be claimed.
Aug. 15 at 9:15 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was tested for intoxication but was not cited. Meanwhile police wait for the results.
Aug. 16 at 4:22 a.m., a caller to 911 reported a smoke alarm was going off at their home on Aspen Circle. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police responded but it was a false alarm.
Aug. 16 at 5:59 a.m., there was another false fire alarm at a home on Windmill Bay Road.
Aug. 16 at 1:39 p.m., someone turned in purse they had found at Shelburne Shopping Park. Police found the owner and returned it.
Aug. 16 at 2:29 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted Burlington Police in searching for a missing person, but they weren’t found in Shelburne.
Aug. 16 at 8:01 p.m., police went to the Days Inn on Shelburne Road to investigate a 911 call and hang up. They found a domestic dispute had occurred. After talking to the people who had been arguing, an intoxicated person was taken away and to the care of a responsible adult. No charges were made.
Aug. 16 at 9:28 p.m., the Shelburne Fire Department went to Thorpe Cove Road in Charlotte to help the Charlotte Fire Department with a boat fire. A caller had reported flames were shooting up from a boat moored offshore, but fire officials didn’t see anything. Marine unit boats from Charlotte and Shelburne didn’t find anything either.
Aug. 16 at 11:12 p.m., Police went to a home on Henry Street where loud music was playing. The music aficionado agreed to enjoy the tunes toned down.
Aug. 17 at 9:43 a.m., police spoke to a mother and her adolescent son, who were arguing on Hedgerow Drive.
Aug. 17 at 2:19 p.m., someone brought a credit card they had found at the Shelburne Bay Access to the police department. The owner was found and reunited with their plastic money.
Aug. 17 at 7:05 p.m., Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police went to Spear Street to tend to a telephone pole that was sparking and smoking. The fire department stayed for two hours while Green Mountain Power took care of the problem.
Aug. 17 at 7:51 p.m., police went to Irish Hill and Pond roads where a man was yelling at his girlfriend on the phone. He apologized for being so loud and was given a courtesy ride to his home.
Aug. 18 at 8:34 a.m., a caller to 911 reported a fire alarm was going off at their home on Mill River Road. It was a false alarm.
Aug. 18 at 10:05 p.m., a caller reported yelling and banging coming from a camper at a campground on Shelburne Road. An officer met with the campers. No charges were filed.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.