Incidents:
Aug. 13 at 12:38 p.m., when police went to Kinney Drugs to talk to Nicole Bessette, 51, of Swanton, about shoplifting she was believed to have been involved in, they discovered there was a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and given a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court.
Aug. 13 at 12:49 p.m., police couldn’t find a suspicious man in the Nashville Road area.
Aug. 13 at 1:07 p.m., a man was banned from Harbor Place property after repeatedly violating visitor rules.
Aug. 13 at 2:55 p.m., police returned a wallet found on Shelburne Road near Executive Drive.
Aug. 13 at 5:06 p.m., police said an unconscious man in the parking lot of the North Star Motel was very intoxicated. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center by Shelburne Rescue.
Aug. 13 at 5:37 p.m., there were no injuries from a minor two-car crash at Executive Drive and Shelburne Road.
Aug. 13 at 8:55 p.m., the town health officer was notified about a dog bite on Lakeview Drive.
Aug. 14 at 6:21 a.m., license plates were taken from a vehicle on Locust Hill Road.
Aug. 14 at 12:16 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car accident on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 14 at 12:36 p.m., someone spray-painted graffiti at Shelburne Town Beach.
Aug. 15 at 1:30 a.m., police went to a home on Shelburne Road where a man was refusing to leave. He left before police arrived, but they found him nearby. After a discussion no charges were filed.
Aug. 15 4:38 a.m., Shelburne Police assisted Williston Police looking for a driver in Hinesburg near Route 116 and Tyler Bridge Road who was believed to have been involved in an arson.
Aug. 15 at 10:05 a.m., an unoccupied home on Sycamore Street with a garage door open was found to be OK.
Aug. 15 at 12:15 p.m., a reportedly suspicious man sitting in an idling Kia Forte in the the Days Inn parking lot turned out to be Cole Brooks, 36, of Shelburne. The Kia was stolen in Burlington with license plates reported stolen in Williston. Brooks had a warrant for violating his furlough. He was provided with lodging at the Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Aug. 15 at 9:34 p.m., loud yelling and crashing at Harbor Place was juveniles playing.
Aug. 15 at 11:01 p.m., someone turned in fireworks to the police station for disposal.
Aug. 16 at 5:22 p.m., at least an apparently abandoned vehicle parked at the Pierson Library for a long time wasn’t stolen.
Aug. 16 at 6:29 p.m., Shelburne Police helped the New York Police Department with an investigation.
Aug. 17 at 12:12 a.m., following an argument with a woman and a discussion with police, a man left the T-Bird Motel.
Aug. 17 at 11:15 a.m., a Porsche Panamera stolen from Executive Drive on Aug. 8 was recovered after the owner’s relative saw it abandoned in an Essex parking lot. After the Shelburne police processed the vehicle, it was returned. The investigation continues.
Aug. 17 at 5:04 p.m., police helped with the Jason Mraz concert at Shelburne Museum.
Aug. 17 at 9:48 p.m., police couldn’t find a man that neighbors said was walking around a Shelburne Road home.
Aug. 18 at 10:15 a.m., a fire alarm on Country Lane summoned responders to a burnt toast incident.
Aug. 18 at 9:19 p.m., a Wind Ridge resident reported she was the victim of an online scam.
Aug. 19 at 4:52 a.m., a vehicle struck a parked car in the parking lot of the Quality Inn.
Aug. 19 at 10:38 p.m., a false fire alarm sounded on Olde Orchard Lane.
Arrests:
2 (one arrest on warrant, and one operating without owner’s consent, arrest on warrant)
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
