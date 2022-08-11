Total reported incidents: 85
Traffic stops: 7
Warnings: 6
Tickets: 2
Medical Emergencies: 31
Domestic incidents: 2
Suspicious incidents: 9
Citizen Assists: 3
Thefts: 10
Fraud: 2
Car crashes: 2
Pending investigation: 11
Aug. 1 at 7:51 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 11:08, four instances of thefts from motor vehicles were reported to police — three on Gardenside Lane and one on Harrington Avenue.
Aug. 1 at 10:11 a.m., a three-car crash was reported on Shelburne and Webster roads with no injuries reported.
Aug. 1 at 5:04 p.m., a Falls Road resident reported that his daughter and her juvenile son had been evicted and were at his home trying to get into his house to pick up personal belongings. Police informed each side to speak with an attorney to settle the matter.
Aug. 1 at 5:19 p.m., Shelburne Fire assisted Charlotte Fire and Rescue at a brush fire out of control on Hinesburg Road and Spear Street.
Aug. 1 at 5:36 p.m., police stopped an erratic motorist who was reportedly having a medical issue. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Aug. 1 at 8:21 p.m., a woman told police her boyfriend was yelling at her and was out of control. Officers arrived at the scene and helped mediate the situation.
Aug. 2 at 9:40 a.m., a Winter Haven resident reported theft of items from her residence.
Aug. 2 at 7:48 p.m., a fraudulent use of a credit card was reported at Kinney Drugs. A fraud report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
Aug. 2 at 9:38 p.m., a woman reported items had been stolen from her car in the Kinney Drugs parking lot.
Aug. 2 at 10:54 p.m., police responded to a man on the side of roadway near Kwiniaska Golf Course flashing a red light, but it turned out he was taking pictures of the night sky.
Aug. 3 at 12:26 a.m., another person had items taken from their car, this time from the parking lot of Shelburne Bay Senior Living.
Aug. 3 at 6 a.m., a caller reported his vehicle had been stolen, but it was later determined the vehicle had been repossessed.
Aug. 3 at 10:16 a.m., a Barstow Road resident reported her neighbor was screaming at her after she asked to have a landscaper’s truck removed from a right-of-way.
Aug. 5 at 8:34 a.m., a theft was reported from a construction site on Northside Drive.
Aug. 5 at 10 a.m., a Harrington Avenue resident reported their home had been vandalized.
Aug. 5 at 12:17 p.m., a caller reported a man unresponsive on Ridgefield Road. Police and EMS determined the patient had died and the state medical examiner’s office was notified. The death was not found to be suspicious. The name of the deceased was not immediately available.
Aug. 5 at 3:44 p.m., items were stolen from someone’s car at VIP Tire.
Aug. 6 at 11:16 a.m., a retail theft was reported from the Lake Champlain Yacht Club.
