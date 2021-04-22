Incidents:
April 9 at 12:49 a.m., Jennifer Hutchins, 42, of Winooski, was stopped for a traffic violation and she has driving with a criminally suspended license. She was arrested and cited to appear in superior court.
April 9 at 1:54 p.m., a vehicle hauling apple trees snagged a utility line on Falls Road, pulling it almost down to the road. Traffic was shut down between Bacon Drive and Mt. Philo Road for about two hours until a utility crew could get there and take care of it.
July 9 at 11:36 p.m., Shelburne Police stood by at Harbor Place as Burlington Police took a man into custody.
July 10 at 12:10 a.m., loud people behind Days Inn agreed to use their inside voices inside.
July 10 at 10:05 a.m., an unoccupied structure on Webster Road had been forced open but nothing was taken.
July 10 at 2:25 p.m., Shareefah Bufano, 68, of Shelburne, was driving south on Dorset Street in a 2015 Toyota Prius when she collided with Lindsay Denning, 18, of Milton, driving east in a 2013 Chevrolet Volt on Barstow Road. Neither was taken to the hospital but both cars were towed.
April 10 at 2:53 p.m., police talked to people arguing at Harbor Place, but it was just a verbal disagreement. No charges were filed.
April 11 at 1:04 a.m., three intoxicated males were reported on the front patio of the old Bella Luna Restaurant on Shelburne road, but when police arrived there was only one. Police gave him a ride home.
April 11 at 2:34 p.m., a fight was reported in a room at the Quality Inn, but when police arrived it was a lone woman who said she had been arguing over the phone.
April 11 at 7:22 p.m., two motorcyclists went off the road at S-curves on Harbor Road. It didn’t appear the bikers collided. One of them was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be a minor injury.
April 12 at 1:13 a.m., a man who had been in an argument with a woman at a campground on Shelburne Road was taken to the hospital with a cut hand. Police said it wasn’t caused by a physical assault. No charges were filed.
April 12 at 4:20 a.m., a caller was worried about a person on Penny Lane whose dog had been whining for an hour. The owner was fine.
April 12 at 9:32 a.m., a vehicle on John Street that was entered and a wallet was taken.
April 12 at 10:30 a.m., police went to a room at the Quality Inn where a 911 call and hang-up had been made. Police determined the call was part of a family disturbance. They also found Derrick Miles, 51, of Shelburne, was in violation of pre-trial conditions for his release. He was issued a citation to appear in Superior Court for violating the conditions of his release.
April 12 at 11:39 a.m., police found Timothy Barrett, 29, unconscious, unresponsive and not breathing at the T-Bird Motel and determined he was dead. No foul play is suspected, but the investigation continues.
April 12 at 1:09 p.m., police were called to Countryside Motel because of an argument between a man and a woman. By the time police arrived the argument was over and the two had separated. The man was given a ride to South Burlington.
April 13 at 7:45 a.m., things were taken from a vehicle on Maplewood Drive.
April 13 at 9:30 a.m., things including a checkbook were taken from a vehicle at Shelburne Shopping Park.
April 13 at 4:40 p.m., several calls about a yellow Lab and a brown hound mix running along Shelburne Road near Webster Road but police couldn’t find the dogs.
April 13 at 6:29 p.m., a caller said he believed someone had entered the Creamery Building. Officers found an unlocked door but didn’t find anyone.
April 14 at 8:34 a.m., an officer found two signs that were driven over and knocked into Shelburne Road near the South Burlington line. The signs were moved.
April 14 at 9:55 p.m., police went to the Quality Inn to help with an intoxicated man, but he was gone when they arrived.
April 15 at 8:08 p.m., a man said his vehicle was rear-ended at Spear Street and Irish Hill Road by a black sedan – possibly at BMW or Audi – that left the scene heading south on Spear Street. Police are asking anyone with information about this to contact the Shelburne Police Department. The vehicle is believed to have chrome on the rear, may have been lowered, has wide tires and may have damage to the passenger side and front.
Arrests: 2 (1 for driving while license criminally suspended; 1 for violation of conditions of release)
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
