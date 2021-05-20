Incidents: 175
Medical calls: 19
Medical transports: 9
Fire calls: 4
Total arrests: 4 (1 aggravated assault with a weapon, reckless endangerment, burglary; 2 disorderly conduct; 1 operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and unlawful mischief)
April 30 at 11:46 a.m., police went to check on a person at the T-Bird Motel but couldn’t find them. They got in touch a few days later.
April 30 at 11:57 a.m., a resident of Harbor Road reported someone had tried to open a fraudulent bank account with their personal information. Investigation continues.
April 30 at 3:11 p.m., several people called about a man and woman arguing on Irish Hill Road. The woman was injured. The man left before police arrived, but he has been identified.
May 2 at 8:17 a.m., an altercation at Harbor Place led to one man being arrested and two being charged with disorderly conduct. Timothy D. Curavoo, 28, who police said was without a home, was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, reckless endangerment and burglary. He was taken to Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans. Dujuan Williams, 26, a guest at Harbor Place, and Dustin Blake, 30, of Essex, were both charged with disorderly conduct. Williams and Blake suffered non-life-threatening injuries but declined medical help.
May 3 at 8:43 a.m., a person on Bacon Drive reported someone used their personal information to open a fraudulent bank account. Investigation continues.
May 3 at 9:37 p.m., police and EMS found Amanda Ladd, 45, of Barre dead at the Quality Inn. Although investigation continues, police said foul play is not suspected.
May 4 at 12:48 a.m., a man and woman arguing at an apartment on Shelburne Road agreed to separate for the night.
May 4 at 9:18 a.m., a woman on Hullcrest Road said someone tried to open an unemployment claim in her name.
May 4 at 3:41 p.m., this time it was woman on Harbor Road who told police someone tried to open an unemployment claim in her name.
May 4 at 4:52 p.m., Shelburne police, fire and rescue went to a vehicle crash near Spear Street and Bishop Road. Neither driver was transported to the hospital.
May 5 at 5:16 a.m., police stopped a Middlebury Fence Company truck on Shelburne Road near Green Mountain Drive in South Burlington for driving erratically. Jessica Baker, 39, of Bristol had a suspended license. Police said she was also violating court-ordered pre-trial conditions of her release that prohibited driving. Police discovered the truck had been taken by someone who drove over a fence at the fence company in New Haven. Police said Baker appeared to be having medical problems and was taken to the hospital. She was charged with driving with a suspended license, violation of the conditions of her release, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and unlawful mischief.
May 5 at 10:13 p.m., a man was reported to be disturbing customers at Simon’s Store on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Police said he was so intoxicated that he was taken into protective custody and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for evaluation.
