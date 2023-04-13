Total reported incidents: 63
Traffic stops: 42
Warnings: 33
Tickets: 25
Medical emergencies: 15
Suspicious incidents: 5
Domestic incidents: 1
Agency assists: 5
Citizen assists: 11
Welfare check: 1
Automobile incidents: 2
Car crash: 4
Theft: 4
Harassment: 1
Burglary: 1
Alarms: 9
Pending investigations: 6
March 15 at 2:26 p.m., Juliet Barton, 92, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at Shelburne Bay Senior Living. Officers determined the death was not suspicious.
April 3 at 5:59 p.m., a caller reported a two-car crash that occurred earlier that day on Pine Haven Shores Road.
April 3 at 6:22 p.m., a Wake Robin resident reported a theft of items from their residence to police, which is now under investigation.
April 4 at 1:08 p.m., a Wild Ginger Lane resident told police they were receiving harassing phone calls. The case is pending further investigation.
April 4 at 3:21 p.m., a Lakeview Drive resident told police personal belongings had been taken from their residence. The case is under investigation.
April 4 at 8:55 p.m., a one-car crash that occurred earlier in the day was reported to police for insurance purposes.
April 5 at 8:20 a.m., a retail theft at Tractor Supply was reported to police. Officers checked the area but could not find the individual, so the incident remains under investigation.
April 5 at 10:20 a.m., a one-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road with no injuries.
April 5 at 12:04 p.m., a caller on Wes Road reported a dispute between a father and son. Officers helped mediate the situation.
April 5 at 1 p.m., a two-car crash that occurred earlier in the day was reported to police.
April 5 at 4:33 p.m., a patient was taken to the hospital after crashing their car on Shelburne Road and Hullcrest Drive, police said.
April 6 at 9:23 a.m., the Dunkin Donuts on Shelburne Road was burglarized, police say, and the incident remains under investigation.
April 7 at 10:25 a.m., a theft of personal items from a resident at Wake Robin was reported to police and is pending further investigation.
April 8 at 11:31 a.m., all patients refused transport to the hospital after a two-car crash on Shelburne Road at Executive Drive, police said.
April 8 at 5:08 p.m., Robert Flynn, 95, of Shelburne, was pronounced dead at Shelburne Bay Senior Living after a caller told police they were having a medical emergency. Police say the death is not considered suspicious.
