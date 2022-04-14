Total reported incidents: 83
Traffic stops: 11
Traffic tickets: 10
Traffic incidents: 5
Warnings: 2
Arrests: 2
Medical Emergencies: 23
Thefts: 3
Car crashes: 4
Pending investigations: 6
Incidents:
April 3 at 8:32 a.m., a caller reported that items had been stolen from his car. The report is under investigation.
April 4 at 10:57 a.m., a theft was reported at Tractor Supply. Police were unable to locate the thief.
April 4 at 12:06 p.m., another caller reported that items had been stolen from her car.
April 4 at 5:32 p.m., police assisted a driver with a disabled vehicle on Shelburne Road near Executive Drive.
April 4 at 6:43 p.m., a caller reported seeing a three-car crash “with injuries and fire” on Shelburne Road, but police later determined that the caller just saw a controlled burn from a distance.
April 4 at 7:33 p.m., a woman was driving erratically on Dorset Street near Irish Hill Road. Police stopped the vehicle and a male passenger fled on foot. The driver was taken into protective custody and later transported to the hospital. South Burlington police later located the man walking along Shelburne Road. The woman, whose name was not available at press time, was arrested for driving under the influence.
April 4 at 10:46 p.m., a Woodbine Road resident reported hearing someone in their basement. South Burlington police were dispatched but were unable to find anyone down there.
April 4 at 11:01 p.m., someone’s purse and its contents were found strewn about on Shelburne Road. The owner was notified, and their property returned.
April 5 at 10:39 a.m., there was a two-car motor vehicle crash on Falls Road near Mt. Philo Road. No injuries were reported.
April 5 at 3:15 p.m., railroad crossing arms wouldn’t stop going up and down on an unspecified road in Shelburne. Vermont Railway came to fix the problem.
April 5 at 3:45 p.m., there was a two-car crash with no injuries on Shelburne Road.
April 6 at 1:11 p.m., there was a small brush fire on the side of Mount Philo Road. It was extinguished.
April 6 at 2:24 p.m., a caller reported a two-car crash on Shelburne Road near Long Meadow Drive. No injuries were reported.
April 6 at 6:11 p.m., a Penny Lane resident reported a neighbor was trespassing. Police warned both to stay off each other’s property.
April 7 at 10:05 a.m., an officer found a duffle bag on the side of Shelburne Road. The bag was placed in storage until the owner can be located. A picture of the bag can be found on facebook.com/ShelburnePD.
April 8 at 3:39 p.m., a caller reported their boyfriend was destroying their bedroom and that they pushed them against a wall. Vermont State Police were notified, but the man left the scene before troopers arrived.
April 8 at 12:01 p.m., caller reported a two-car crash that occurred earlier in the day on Acorn Lane.
April 8 at 12:29 p.m., a Henry Street resident told police a woman in her neighboring unit was always yelling at family members.
April 9 at 7:31 a.m., a Falls Road resident reported finding an unresponsive family member. Police and EMS were dispatched but they determined the patient was deceased. The death was not considered suspicious.
April 9 at 2:24 p.m., Jessie O’Brien, 39, of Burlington was arrested with domestic assault after another person walked into the police station to report she had assaulted him at the Quality Inn on Shelburne Road.
April 10 at 2:30 p.m., A theft was reported at Kinney Drugs. The case is under investigation.
