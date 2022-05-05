Total reported incidents: 71
Traffic stops: 6
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 7
Arrests: 2
Medical Emergencies: 22
Thefts: 1
Car crashes: 1
Pending investigations: 9
April 25 at 10:20 a.m., a face mask with human excrement was found on the front porch of a local business. The scene was cleaned, and an officer spoke with an employee about the situation.
April 25 at 12:13 p.m., someone locked their keys in their car on Church Street. Officers assisted in unlocking the vehicle.
April 25 at 3:21 p.m., officers searched the former Sirloin Saloon after a caller reported someone was inside the vacant business. Officers found no sign of anyone inside, but the incident is under investigation.
April 25 at 9:12 p.m., Shelburne police checked on a man who was passed out in his car near Shelburne Road and Penny Lane, but the man was fine.
April 26 at 1:22 p.m., an individual who was previously involved in a theft at Kinney Drugs was back in the store and employees wanted them removed. Officers located the person after they left the store and issued them a trespass notice.
April 26 at 2:58 p.m., someone crashed their car near Falls Road and Thomas Road and sustained minor injuries. The patient was transported to the hospital by Charlotte rescue.
April 26 at 7:45 a.m., a caller reported a retail theft from Kinney Drugs. Police were unable to find the alleged thief. The case is under investigation.
April 27 at 9:24 a.m., police received a call of a runaway juvenile. While investigating, officers learned the juvenile was staying at their grandparents’ home and that the Department of Children and Families was aware of the situation.
April 27 at 5:29 p.m., an individual called and reported someone was hacking his cellphone.
April 28 at 8:45 a.m., police responded to a call of a man sleeping in a bank kiosk in the Shelburne Shopping Park. The individual was located and hooked up with services in Burlington.
April 28 at 11:29 a.m., employees at Kinney Drugs called police to report individuals were trespassing on the property. The individuals were issued trespass notices.
April 28 at 11:58 a.m., a man called to report his girlfriend would not return his sim card for his cellphone. Shelburne police arrived at the scene and the situation was resolved.
April 28 at 2:51 p.m., an individual was reportedly bitten by a dog near Harbor Road. Officers could not locate the animal.
April 29 at 4:24 a.m., someone was trying to take another person’s car, but officers learned that the vehicle’s ownership was in question. Police told the individuals the issue was a civil matter.
April 29 at 8:28 p.m., a caller reported hearing someone trying to break into the office at the T-Bird motel. Police were dispatched but the staff told them there were no incidents to report.
April 29 at 9:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported between a woman and her boyfriend on Falls Road. Shelburne and South Burlington police arrived on scene and the female was issued a citation for domestic assault and released.
April 29 at 11:07 p.m., a caller reported he thought someone was trying to rob individuals at the T-Bird Motel. Shelburne Police determined he was suffering from mental health issues.
April 29 at 11:11 p.m., Anthony Adalio, 32, of Burlington, was arrested after an Ockert Lane resident called and said Adalio was going to fix their car but had never returned it. Police later found the car in Burlington. He was arrested for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and petit larceny.
April 30 at 8:54 a.m., Shelburne Police helped escort the town’s Little League parade.
May 1 at 9:01 a.m., a walk-in dropped off a purse she had found. The property was placed in storage until the owner can be located.
May 1 at 9:35 a.m., a caller reported items had been taken from their car. The case is under investigation.
May 1 at 9:35 a.m., a group of kids was hanging out around the railroad tracks. Police checked the area but could not find any youths.
May 1 at 1:30 p.m., fire and rescue departments from Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg extinguished a brush fire on Ridgefield Road.
