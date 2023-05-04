Total reported incidents: 59
Traffic stops: 15
Warnings: 5
Tickets: 10
Medical emergencies: 21
Mental health incidents: 2
Suspicious incidents: 4
Domestic incidents: 2
Agency assists: 5
Automobile incidents: 1
Car crash: 3
Fire: 1
Theft: 2
Harassment: 1
Alarms: 5
Pending investigations: 3
April 24 at 6:24 p.m., a one-car crash was reported on Pierson Drive with no injuries.
April 24 at 7:49 p.m., Shelburne fire and rescue assisted Charlotte fire and rescue with a structure fire on Greenbush Road.
April 25 at 3:17 p.m., a group of teenagers were reportedly harassing individuals in the Shelburne Shopping Park parking lot, police said. Police found a group of juveniles and spoke with them but was unable to determine whether they were involved.
April 26 at 12:13 p.m., a caller told police that an individual was trespassing on his construction site at the former Champlain Lanes. The individual was issued a trespass notice.
April 26 at 3:22 p.m., a man was creating a disturbance at Harbor Place. Outreach assisted the man and he agreed to return to his room.
April 27 at 4:40 p.m., a theft of personal items from a car at Danform Shoes was reported to police. The case is under investigation.
April 27 at 4:56 p.m., a Harbor place guest was escorted off the property and refusing to leave.
April 28 at 12:45 a.m., Vermont State Troopers assisted in mediating a domestic dispute at Countryside Motel.
April 28 at 12:59 p.m., a one-car crash that occurred earlier in the day on Bostwick Road was reported to police.
April 29 at 9:04 a.m., a caller reported a theft of items from their car at the Countryside Motel.
April 29 at 3:11 p.m., a harassment report was taken after a caller reported receiving threatening messages, and the case is now under investigation.
April 30 at 4:14 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road and Cynosure Drive with no injuries.
