Incidents: 183
Medical calls: 25
Medical transports: 19
Fire calls: 5
Arrests: 3
April 23 at 3:33 p.m., a woman driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit another vehicle at Shelburne Road and Bay Road and drove off. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelburne Police Department.
April 23 at 5:18 p.m., a man, who police said was intoxicated, was banging on doors at the Quality Inn. He was taken into custody, then to detox in St. Albans.
April 23 at 8:43 p.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police with an underage party at the Comfort Inn on Dorset Street.
April 24 at 2:24 p.m., an officer talked to people who had parked in the driveway of 1141 Falls Road in violation of parking signs.
April 24 at 3:12 p.m., two cars had a minor crash with no injuries at Shelburnewood Drive and Shelburne Road.
April 24 at 5:41 p.m., a false fire alarm on Olde Orchard Lane.
April 24 at 7:07 p.m., another false fire alarm on Mill River Lane.
April 25 at 8:39 a.m., Christian Blais, 32, who police said is unhoused, reportedly took wine from Kinney Drugs. He was charged with retail theft and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court.
April 25 at 11:16 a.m., a male, who police said was under the influence, was sleeping near Harbor Place. He was taken to detox.
April 25 at 7:23 p.m., an officer, who checked on a lone, unoccupied 2011 Subaru Legacy in the Automaster employee parking lot, discovered the car had been stolen from a Hannaford in St. Albans a few days before. St. Albans Police were notified, and the car was returned to its owner.
April 25 at 2:18 a.m., an officer found an unlocked door at a business on Athletic Drive, but everything appeared to be OK. Someone came to lock up.
April 26 at 12:06 p.m., a vehicle rear-ended another at Shelburne Road and Marsett Road. Both vehicles were drivable.
April 26 at 5:11 p.m., a man on Harbor Road said another man he didn’t know walked into his driveway and threw a large rock at his vehicle, damaging the windshield. Police charged Micael Bizuneh, 32, who police said is unhoused, with unlawful mischief.
April 27 at 2:38 p.m., a beagle was running in the road on Falls Road. After a stern conversation with the Animal Control Officer, he was given a ride home.
April 27 at 3:41 p.m., a person sleeping on the ground near the bus stop at Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive was tired, they said.
April 27 at 4:55 p.m., Shelburne Police helped with a juvenile problem at Charlotte Central School until Vermont State Police arrived.
April 27 at 5 p.m., police checked on a woman on Harrington Avenue who had reportedly said she might hurt herself. Officers offered resources.
April 28 at 7:06 p.m., rescue and police went to help a woman on a bus at the Dutch Mill Motel, who was in and out of consciousness. She was alert when first responders arrived. The woman was taken to UVM Medical Center for evaluation.
April 29 at 9:58 a.m., police went to remove a guest from the Days Inn. Dakota Beams, 19, of Marshfield, was taken to UVM Medical Center for evaluation. While there Beams allegedly assaulted an emergency room technician and was charged with assault against emergency personnel.
April 29 at 7:26 p.m., a vehicle struck a parked vehicle at the Shelburne Community School. Then the driver fled the scene. Investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.