Incidents: 175
Medical calls: 20
Medical transports: 15
Fire calls: 2
Arrests: 2 (both arrests on warrants)
April 2 at 1:24 a.m., a woman was locked out of room at the Quality Inn with a child inside. Shelburne Police and Fire were able to get in and reunite the two.
April 2 at 9:37 a.m., knock, knock - room service. Police arrested Darrell Phillips, 60, who had an active warrant, at Harbor Place.
April 2 at 12:26 p.m., police found a vehicle that had been stolen earlier in Burlington.
April 2 at 7:19 p.m., police gave a woman who was arguing with staff at the Days Inn a ride to Burlington.
April 3 at 11:13 a.m., hey, nude dude, you missed – a naked man was walking around the parking lot of the North Star Motel with his underwear on his head — and nothing else. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
April 3 at 4:33 p.m., police could not find juveniles drinking beer and smoking marijuana on Nashville Road.
April 3 at 11:23 p.m., police could not find a person who had been reported slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle parked at the bay access on Bay Road.
April 4 at 6:37 p.m., a wandering dog was found on Falls Road and returned to its owner.
April 4 at 10:29 p.m., a person called to ask for help with a crisis. They were taken to the hospital.
April 5 at 5:05 a.m., Shelburne Rescue took a person to the hospital who had made statements indicating they might hurt themselves.
April 5 at 9:59 a.m., two dogs were running in Shelburne Road. Someone corralled one of the mischievous mutts and took it to the police station where the owner picked the pup up. The other miscreant canine is still on the lam.
April 5 at 1:10 p.m., a person on Maeck Farm Road reported someone tried to open an unemployment claim in his name without his knowledge.
April 5 at 4:14 p.m., a two-car crash at Shelburne Road and Falls Road resulted in no injuries, but a maroon Chevrolet Impala left the scene of the accident. Ten minutes later this car was involved in a crash, rolling over on Charlotte Road in Hinesburg. Hinesburg Police arrested Richard Catella, 54, for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, false info to a police officer, operating without owner’s consent and violating conditions of release. At 7:15 p.m. a woman staying at the Quality Inn in Shelburne called people to say someone she knew had taken her maroon Chevrolet Impala.
April 6 at 4:22 p.m., an officer talked to vehicle owners who ignored signs and parked illegally at 1141 Falls Road at the Laplatte River Nature Park. The owners moved their vehicles. Shelburne Police want to remind people that parking here is limited to handicapped only. The primary parking area for the Laplatte River Nature Park is off Laplatte Circle.
April 7 at 3:28 a.m., a tractor-trailer driver stopped on Shelburne Road at Goss Dodge in South Burlington. When police checked on the driver, they said they had seen two suspicious males dressed in black in the dealership’s parking lot. Police did not find the men who apparently had dodged them.
April 7 at 5:44 p.m., Shelburne Police helped Shelburne Rescue take a combative patient from The Arbors to the hospital.
April 7 at 8:33 p.m. someone stole something from Tractor Supply. Investigation is continuing.
April 8 at 9:18 p.m., police arrested Brent Farrell, 53, at the Days Inn because there was a warrant for his arrest. He was released with a citation to appear in court.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
