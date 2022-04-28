Total reported incidents: 65
Traffic stops: 15
Traffic tickets: 8
Traffic incidents: 5
Warnings: 10
Arrests: 0
Medical Emergencies: 15
Thefts: 1
Car crashes: 5
Pending investigations: 6
Incidents:
April 18 at 11 a.m., Shelburne police assisted Hinesburg police with a man having mental health issues.
April 18 12:31 p.m., a two-car crash was reported earlier in the day with no injuries in the Shelburne shopping park.
April 18 at 8:10 p.m., Burlington police received a report from a man about being sexually assaulted at Harbor Place. Shelburne police responded and took the man to the hospital for evaluation, where he provided a statement of what happened the night prior. Officers said they were unable to verify his claims and the case was turned over to Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations.
April 18 at 10:33 p.m., a Quality Inn guest reported someone knocking on their door and that occupants next door were too loud. Police told them to keep the noise down.
April 19 at 12:25 a.m., a drunk man smashed a car window in the parking lot of the Quality Inn. Vermont State Police responded, and the man was taken to hospital.
April 19 at 6:40 a.m., a one-car crash was reported on Route 116, but when police arrived there was no one in the vehicle.
April 19 at 6:56 a.m., a driver crashed their car and damaged a fire hydrant on Bostwick Road. The patient refused to be transported to the hospital. The Shelburne Water Department was notified of the damaged hydrant.
April 19 at 10:10 a.m., a caller reported finding a man at a residence that was being shown to potential buyers. Police escorted the man off the property.
April 19 at 1:02 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road. No injuries were reported.
April 19 at 4:38 p.m., a Webster Road resident reported a theft of property from her home. The case is pending further investigation.
April 20 at 8:59 a.m., a caller reported that his car had been stolen a few days earlier, but police later learned the vehicle had been recovered in Burlington.
April 20 at 8:29 p.m., a man alleged that someone was hacking into his cellphone. Shelburne police took no further action.
April 22 at 4:06 p.m., a walk-in dropped off a credit card they had found in the area. The card was eventually returned to its owner.
April 22 at 10:15 p.m., a Shelburnewood Drive resident called to report loud music at a neighbor’s residence. Officers spoke with the homeowner about the music.
April 23 at 10:44 a.m., a caller reported a theft from her car on Pine Haven Shores Road. The case is being investigated.
April 23 at 2:29 p.m., there was a two-car crash on Shelburne Road. No injuries were reported.
April 24 at 3:43 p.m., a Harbor Road resident reported receiving harassing phone calls. The case is pending further investigation.
April 24 at 4:35 p.m., a person reported that their daughter was threatening self-harm and needed assistance. Officers located the juvenile, and they were transported to the hospital.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
