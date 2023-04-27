Total reported incidents: 49
Traffic stops: 28
Warnings: 12
Tickets: 17
Medical emergencies: 16
Mental health incidents: 2
Suspicious incidents: 3
Domestic incidents: 2
Theft: 7
Pending investigations: 9
April 17 at 2:48 p.m., police escorted an individual off the Harbor Place property after they reportedly threatened staff members.
April 17 at 3:05 p.m., a three-car crash was reported with no injuries on Shelburne and Harbor roads.
April 17 at 3:58 p.m., Shelburne police and outreach responded after a Shelburne Road resident told police their daughter was distraught and fled their home. The daughter was located and was assisted by outreach.
April 18 at 2:06 p.m., a harassment report was taken and is pending investigation after a Bostwick Road resident reported receiving annoying messages on social media.
April 18 at 5:09 p.m., a caller from Wake Robin told police they had items stolen from their residence. The case is under investigation.
April 18 at 7:09 p.m., a raccoon let itself into a General Greene Road residence, and police had to show it the door.
April 20 at 8:39 a.m., a single-car crash was reported that occurred earlier on the day at Harbor Place.
April 21 at 6:51 a.m., a caller on Longmeadow Drive reported a theft of items from their car and the case is under investigation.
April 21 at 7:06 a.m., another caller, this time from Harrington Avenue, reported items stolen from their car. The case is under investigation.
April 21 at 8:34 a.m., a third incident of items stolen from a car was reported to police and is under investigation.
April 21 at 12:07 p.m., the second incident of stolen items from a car on Harrington Avenue, and the fourth of the day, was reported to police and is under investigation.
April 21 at 5:09 p.m., police got a call of a theft of items from a residence in Wake Robin.
April 22 at 11:01 a.m., a two-car crash with no injuries was reported on Shelburne Road.
April 22 at 1:21 p.m. a caller told police they had had items taken from their room at the North Star Motel.
April 22 at 4:37 p.m., a vehicle parked at Shelburne Bay Park was reportedly vandalized.
April 23 at 11:06 a.m., Micael Bizuneh, 34, was arrested after he assaulted an EMT and a Shelburne Police officer. He was taken into custody, transported to the hospital by University of Vermont Rescue and lodged at Northwest Correction Facility. He was arrested for aggravated assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and unlawful mischief. (See related story)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.