Medical calls: 22
Medical transports: 16
Fire calls: 6
Arrests: 0
April 16 at 7:37 p.m., people who were threatening people in the parking lot of the Days Inn drove off and police couldn’t find them.
April 16 at 11:25 p.m., two people in a vehicle arguing at Harbor Place also drove off before police arrived.
April 17 at 12:19 a.m., the fire department stood by until Green Mountain Power arrived at a power pole transformer that was on fire on Shelburne Road.
April 17 at 1:01 p.m., a person reported as driving erratically north on Shelburne Road was stopped near the Days Inn. Police said the driver was not impaired.
April 17 at 4:45 p.m., police helped with traffic until a disabled vehicle could be towed at Shelburne Road and Shagbark Lane.
April 17 at 5:13 p.m., police helped with traffic on Shelburne Road where a disabled vehicle was leaking fluids.
April 18 at 12:04 a.m., a man, who police said was intoxicated, was arguing at the Quality Inn and refusing to leave. He asked for a ride to Burlington and police gave him one.
April 18 at 12:40 a.m., a large party at Red Rocks Park was over when police arrived.
April 18 at 12:19 p.m., police found an elderly man with Alzheimer’s on Greenbush Road at a neighbor’s home.
April 19 at 1:50 p.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police arrest a man at Harrington Avenue in Shelburne.
April 19 at 5:40 p.m., police talked to people who were arguing at Harbor Place and persuaded them to separate as much as they could for the evening. Follow-up services were offered.
April 19 at 11:02 p.m., police gave a woman, who came into the police station requesting mental health help, a ride to UVM Medical Center.
April 20 at 1:19 a.m., an officer found an unlocked door at a business on Athletic Drive and notified someone who had a key.
April 20 at 6:21 p.m., police gave a man who had been involved in a family argument at Countryside Motel a ride to his home.
April 20 at 9:02 p.m., a man and woman got into an argument over personal property at the Quality Inn. After a discussion with police, the man left.
April 21 at 9:50 a.m., police offered appropriate services to a person in emotional distress at the Shelburne Shopping Park.
April 21 at 2:10 p.m., Frank Boadi, 44, of Worcester, Mass., was headed south on Shelburne in a Dodge Ram pickup with a car-hauler trailer. When he made a right turn in front of Automaster, Boadi was rear-ended by David Ashford, 63, of Washington, Vt. Both drivers were taken to UVM Medical Center for what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
April 21 at 7:19 p.m., Shelburne Police helped Chittenden Superior Court in serving a subpoena.
April 22 at 1:36 a.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police with a traffic stop at the town line on Shelburne Road.
April 22 at 11:31 p.m., police could not find loud music at an apartment on Henry Street.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
