Total reported incidents: 45
Traffic stops: 10
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic incidents:
Warnings: 9
Arrests: 0
Medical Emergencies: 20
Thefts: 1
Car crashes: 1
Pending investigations: 1
April 11 at 9:34 p.m., a drunk man was causing a disturbance at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road. He was placed in protective custody and later taken to the hospital for evaluation.
April 11 at 9:38 p.m., Shelburne police assisted a woman who needed to pick up her property from her ex-boyfriend at the T-Bird Motel. Police stood by while she got her stuff.
April 12 at 5:31 p.m., police responded to the Quality Inn after a woman called multiple times and threatened a guest. EMS was asked to conduct a mental health evaluation, but the woman refused to be taken to the hospital and was escorted off the property.
April 12 at 7:56 p.m., a Grey Rock Road resident called to report that her juvenile son had hit her and had left the house on foot. Officers helped mediate the dispute and no action was taken. The Vermont Department for Children and Families was notified.
April 13 at 6:10 p.m. police were called about a retail theft at Kinney Drugs. Police responded, located the individual and issued a trespass notice. They were then released.
April 13 at 10:49 p.m., there was a stray dog running loose near Bay Road. Animal Control was notified.
April 14 at 12:58 p.m., police were dispatched to the T-Bird Motel and escorted a woman off the property because she refused to leave.
April 14 at 7:40 p.m., a juvenile was “out of control” at a Falls Road residence. Police assisted in mediating the issue and notified the Vermont Department for Children and Families.
April 15 at 11:47 a.m., a Fisher Place resident called that a family member was unresponsive. Police and EMS responded. The death was not considered suspicious. The name of the deceased was not available by press time.
April 15 at 2:52 p.m., an officer assisted with an out of control person on Birch Road.
April 17 at 1:23 p.m., a woman reported that her husband was having difficulty cutting down a tree and it was leaning toward their Oak Hill Road home. The tree was cabled and safely pulled down by the highway department.
April 17 at 5:34 p.m., a woman became upset when she was refused a room at the Quality Inn. Police said the woman’s boyfriend was waiting for a tow truck to pick up his motorcycle in the parking lot. Both individuals were told to leave the property once the tow truck got the bike.
April 17 at 5:38 p.m., there was a two-car crash on Hillside Terrace. No injuries were reported.
