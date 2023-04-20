Total reported incidents: 70
April 10 at 9:01 a.m., a caller told police his mother was acting delusional and believed neighbors were hacking the Wi-Fi connection, police said. The call was turned over to Outreach for further assistance.
April 11 at 5:15 a.m., a guest at the Countryside Motel told police another guest had threatened her and knocked her over her table. Police determined the woman was having mental health issues and Outreach was notified.
April 11 at 10:01 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Brentwood Drive. Officers said both parties were cooperative and said nothing had happened so no further action was taken.
April 11 at 12:33 p.m., a caller told police an unwanted guest was refusing to leave the Harbor Place property. Police escorted the individual off of the property.
April 11 at 12:42 p.m., police responded to a report of a woman at the Countryside Motel walking near the roadway wearing a blindfold. Shelburne police, rescue and Outreach were dispatched, but the woman refused transport to the hospital and Outreach assistance. She was instructed to stay out of the roadway.
April 11 at 3:01 p.m., a caller told police a woman was on the side of the road near the Countryside Motel “yelling and acting strange,” police said. The woman refused assistance and said she was waiting for a ride.
April 11 at 3:57 p.m., police received another call that the same woman was acting strange walking up Ridgefield Road. She was found and transported back to the Countryside Motel but refused to speak with Outreach.
April 11 at 8:23 p.m., a LaPlatte Circle resident told police their neighbor was burning yard debris without a permit. Shelburne Fire extinguished the burn.
April 12 at 5:26 p.m., police responded to a second illegal burn, this time on Spear Street and Westview Drive. The fire was located and extinguished.
April 12 at 10:40 p.m., Shelburne police assisted Hinesburg police with an “out of control” drunk person.
April 13 at 3:26 p.m., a two-car crash was reported with no injuries on Shelburne and Webster roads.
April 13 at 3:53 p.m., a residential burglary was reported on Beaver Creek Road.
April 13 at 10:01 p.m., police got a call of a noise disturbance, but the source of the noise — three individuals in a car on Bay Road — was considered reasonable so no action was taken.
April 14 at 1:08 p.m., a fraud complaint was reported and is under investigation.
April 15 at 6:35 p.m., Shelburne police found a woman wandering along Shelburne Road who they knew lived in a residential care facility in Burlington. The woman was transported to the hospital.
