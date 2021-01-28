Medical calls: 26
Medical transports: 18
Fire calls: 4
Arrests: 1
Jan. 15 at 8:43 a.m., a man, who walked out of Kinney Drugs without paying for candles, air freshener and a calendar, was found by police at a bus stop. Police recovered the stolen smorgasbord, and he was banned from the property.
Jan. 15 at 2:22 p.m., police determined a woman who refused to leave Days Inn was experiencing a medical or mental crisis and took her to UVM Medical Center.
Jan. 15 at 3:23 p.m., police offered appropriate services to a family having an argument on Martindale Road. No charges were filed.
Jan. 15 at 8:09 p.m. an owl found on Harbor Road with a broken wing was turned over to an owl rehabilitation facility.
Jan. 16 at 2:42 a.m., an officer advised a man and woman who were arguing loudly to whisper.
Jan. 16 at 8:33 a.m., Shelburne Police, Fire, and Rescue went to a one-car crash between Cheesefactory and South Brownell Roads. The driver was not injured but her car had to be towed.
Jan. 16 at 10:54 a.m., an officer checked on a resident of Birch Road whose relative had not heard from them for a few days. They were safe.
Jan. 16 at 12:57 p.m., sliders on the traffic menu — a Toyota Rav 4 slid off icy Route 116 near Lapierre Farm and was hit by a Saturn Ion that also slid off the road. Two more vehicles slid off the road in the same area without hitting anyone. Although the damage was minor, traffic was slowed to one lane for about an hour as wreckers pulled the vehicles back onto the roadway.
Jan. 16 at 4:10 p.m., a man who stole cigarettes from Route 7 Deli was found and banned from the store.
Jan. 16 at 9:05 p.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police with a motor vehicle crash involving a stolen vehicle on Shelburne Road. The stolen vehicle hit a light pole and was abandoned.
Jan. 16 at 10:58 p.m., a Shelburne Police officer helped with a crash at Van Sicklen and Hinesburg Roads, staying on the scene until South Burlington police arrived.
Jan. 16 at 11:16 p.m., a home alarm on Chesapeake Drive proved false.
Jan. 17 at 7:43 a.m., Shelburne officers assisted Montpelier Police with capitol security.
Jan. 17 at 11:44 a.m., a white Toyota Corolla being driven erratically in the village area was stopped on Spear Street. The driver was not impaired but did have a civilly suspended driver’s license. They were given a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint and another driver was called to remove the car.
Jan. 17 at 12:07 p.m., police went to Harbor Place to check on a 911 hang-up where a man said he was schizophrenic and having a nervous breakdown. Officers helped him and offered additional outreach services.
Jan. 17 at 3:57 p.m., police went to see about a couple arguing at Harbor Place. The man had gone when they arrived and the woman said she didn’t need any help.
Jan. 17 at 6:39 p.m., a man who took $4 worth of merchandise from Kinney Drugs was banned from the store.
Jan. 17 at 7:48 p.m., police checked on an elderly neighbor on Kimball Terrace who hadn’t been seen for a few days. They were fine.
Jan. 18 at 1:05 a.m., an unlocked door was found at Tractor Supply, but everything was OK.
Jan. 18 at 12:03 p.m., a man yelling in a phone at Kinney Drugs was asked to leave.
Jan. 18 at 3:17 p.m., a false fire alarm went off at a home on Mill River Lane. Besides Shelburne Fire and Rescue, an engine from Charlotte also responded.
Jan. 19 at 6:23 a.m., a broken water main on Edward Drive was reported to the Water Department.
Jan. 19 at 7:30 a.m., police found a man on Shelburne Road who was reported for knocking on windows of cars stopped at Vermont Day School. He said he was trying to get a ride. It was cold and police gave him a courtesy ride to the Mobil station in Ferrisburg.
Jan. 19 at 11:13 a.m., police served a restraining order to someone at the Days Inn.
Jan. 20 at 3:01 a.m., a man who had lied to get into a guest’s unoccupied room at the Days Inn was found nearby. Elijah Sigmon, 26, who police said was homeless, was cited for unlawful trespass and unlawful mischief.
Jan. 20 at 7:18 a.m., police assisted Montpelier Police with capitol security.
Jan. 20 at 12:54 p.m., a minor crash happened on Shelburne Road when a car stopped for the light at Bostwick Road and another car couldn’t stop on the snowy, slippery road.
Jan. 20 at 3 p.m., a 911 hang-up at the Days Inn proved to be an accident.
Jan. 20 at 4:02 p.m., a man who created a disturbance at Kinney Drugs was banned from the store, but no charges were filed.
Jan. 21 at 6 a.m., and again a 911 hang-up at the Days Inn proved to be an accident.
Jan. 21 at 8:44 a.m., a man crawling on the sidewalk near Kinney Drugs turned out to have fallen. He was cold and injured and was taken to the hospital.
Jan. 21 at 11:27 a.m., this rings a bell - again a 911 hang-up at the Days Inn proved to be an accident.
Jan. 21 at 4:40 p.m., merchandise a man took from Kinney Drugs was recovered. He was banned from the store.
Jan. 21 at 9:13 p.m., a false fire alarm went off at the Episcopal Church.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
