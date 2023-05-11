The Shelburne Fire Department is opening its doors at 5380 Shelburne Road to members of the community on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a recruitment open house. Prospective members will be able to try out a range of firefighting activities and learn more about the many opportunities and roles available to Shelburne Fire volunteers. The open house is part of Operation Mayday, a statewide campaign to increase fire service recruitment in Vermont. Shelburne’s event will include a live vehicle extrication demonstration, as well as exhibits highlighting the broad range of calls the department responds to, from house fires to water rescues.
Everyone is welcome to come learn about everything that the 100 percent volunteer department offers to the community.
“As an all-volunteer department, we are members of this community making a commitment to serve this community,” chief of department Andrew Dickerson said. “We are lawyers and veterinarians, general contractors and project managers, parents and students, who stop what we are doing to help our neighbors when they are in need.”
Like with many fire departments, the job is much more than just putting out fires. Shelburne Fire responds to carbon monoxide alarms, motor vehicle accidents, hazardous material incidents, emergencies on the lake and more. With five active apparatus designed for a broad range of roles, as well as two boats, the department is well equipped to tackle any emergency in Shelburne and in neighboring communities.
Opportunities for training and personal development are as broad as the department’s range of tasks. In addition to earning professional firefighting certifications, department members routinely achieve certifications in technical rescue, hazardous material management, ice and water rescue and a wide range of specialized skill sets.
“We have a rigorous but achievable training program,” said assistant chief Josh Estey, Shelburne’s training officer. “From initial fire school and onboarding training for new members, to weekly training throughout the year, we do much of our professional development in house, or in cooperation with neighboring departments,” he said. “But we also provide opportunities for members to participate in state or national training programs, earning valuable professional credentials along the way.”
Learn more about the Shelburne Fire Department at shelburnefire.org. More details about Operation Mayday can be found at bit.ly/3B2ByWT.
