A fertility doctor accused of secretly providing his sperm to impregnate two women in Central Vermont more than 40 years ago will have his disciplinary hearing before the Vermont Medical Practice Board on Dec. 7 and 8.
Dr. John Boyd Coates III of Shelburne also learned this month he will go on trial in U.S. District Court in January to determine the financial damages for the first mother. He also faces a second civil lawsuit in federal court from the mother of the second child.
Coates never told either mother that he was secretly going to use his own sperm instead of the promised specimen he claimed would come from a medical school student, according to two federal lawsuits.
Coates practiced from 1974 to 1986 in Washington County, including at Central Vermont Hospital and the office of Associates in Gynecology and Obstetrics in Berlin.
Coates also was associated with University of Vermont Medical Center and Mountain View Physicians in Colchester from 1986-2009, records show.
Coates, who is now retired and living in Shelburne, got a setback recently when he learned the child of the second mother would likely be allowed to testify at his state misconduct hearing.
Retired Vermont Judge George F. Belcher, who will be the hearing officer for the two-day session, ruled the potential testimony of the child — who is now in her 40s — appeared relevant.
Montpelier lawyer Peter Joslin, on behalf of Coates, argued the child of the second mother should be prohibited from testifying at the medical practice board hearing.
Joslin argued the child had not been born at the time and therefore he believed she did not have relevant information.
Prosecutor Megan Campbell countered the testimony was critical to show the harm of the misconduct by Coates. She said case law supports the state’s position that the mother’s child could offer important testimony.
Joslin insisted that her testimony concerning three of the six unprofessional counts would be immaterial and irrelevant. He claimed it would be prejudicial, improper and there were no legal grounds.
Under questioning from Belcher, Joslin acknowledged he had been allowed to question the daughter of the second mother during a deposition in a federal court proceeding. Belcher said after reading all the legal filings, hearing arguments and researching the cases cited by lawyers he would allow the woman to testify.
He said he would file a written decision with his reasoning but noted in part the witness did not have to be a patient of Coates —only a member of the public.
While the public was allowed to attend the recent 50-minute hearing and listen to arguments on the initial motion to preclude her testimony and the responses, the Vermont Health Department blocked the release of the legal documents to the news media.
Charon Goldwyn, a public records officer for the health department, said late Friday afternoon she believed that motions and responses filed in connection with a public hearing are confidential and cannot be released in disciplinary cases. It came in response to a public records request after the hearing.
An appeal, filed with Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s health commissioner, is pending.
The state earlier this fall provided documents outlining the six administrative charges after an investigation team from the medical practice board had determined there was reason to file charges.
