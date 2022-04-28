Jon Marcoux, a corporal with the Shelburne Police Department, is currently under criminal investigation by the Vermont State Police stemming from a use of force incident in January, according to documents obtained through a public records request.
Marcoux, the department’s public information officer who is currently on administrative leave, was involved in an incident on Jan. 23 where someone had their car stolen in Shelburne, police records show.
He later observed the vehicle and followed it, eventually pulling the driver over on Shelburne Road around 3:30 p.m., when the use of force in question allegedly occurred. The individual was taken into custody on a charge of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.
Marcoux could not be reached for comment.
A more complete picture of the incident remains unclear. The records, obtained via a request to the Vermont Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs, are heavily redacted because information in the report, if released, could “interfere with any criminal prosecutions” or “reveal the identity ... of individuals who are potential witnesses to or victims of a crime,” according to Evan Meenan, deputy director of the department.
Documents sent to the Shelburne News reveal that there are multiple body camera recordings from the incident — three recordings of Marcoux, one of officer Bob Lake, who was also involved in the incident, and two from the dash and rear cameras in the police cruiser — although those were not made available.
Police logs for that date show a minor vehicle crash at Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive and that one of the vehicles fled the scene.
The use of force review, standard procedure for departments when an officer uses any kind of physical force to get someone to comply, was “not in response to any specific allegation by the person subjected to the response or anyone else,” Shelburne police records show.
Acting police Chief Michael Thomas, in a Feb. 8 email, asked Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George to review the video of the use of force “for potential criminal charges.”
George, responding the following day via email, said that after viewing the report along with video footage of the incident that she “would request (Vermont State Police) conduct a criminal investigation and make a determination about whether a citation is appropriate.”
“I would prefer this be treated like any other assault investigation and have the troopers assigned make a recommendation or decision regarding a citation, rather than it being sent as a review,” she said in an email to state police officials.
State police Capt. Jeremy Hill, commander of the bureau of criminal investigations, said that the investigation is almost complete and will be sent to George once it’s finished.
