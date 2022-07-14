The town of Shelburne has picked up a 20-year police veteran to fill one of its many vacant patrol spots.
Kyle Kapitanski, who has served for the past year as the Richmond police chief, has submitted his resignation and will join Shelburne Police July 18.
Shelburne police chief Michael Thomas said Kapitanski will become the eighth full-time officer in the department, which continues to rebuild the rank and file after numerous departures in recent years.
Kapitanski began as a part-time deputy for the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department in January 2002. He moved to Hartford police in May 2005 and attended the Vermont Police Academy to become certified as a full-time officer. After six years on the job, he moved to Randolph police for almost one year, and then served with Berlin police from 2012 to 2015, Thomas said.
He was hired as lieutenant and chief deputy for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, where he served from 2015 to 2019, and was promoted to captain. Richmond hired him as a patrol sergeant, second in command, in August 2019. He was later named interim police chief and received the permanent post in June 2021.
Kapitanski, 38, said the new union contract for Shelburne Police made it lucrative to make the jump. He said he will be making more to start, and the town has a higher pay scale for future years.
“I’ve got a lot of time left,” he said. He said as a chief in a small department he was expected to patrol the roads so not much will change in Shelburne.
Kapitanski said he has enjoyed his time in Richmond, but in the long run it also is about providing for his family, which includes a wife and two daughters and a few animals.
“I am looking forward to getting started. I expect to be part of the community,” Kapitanski said. He said he hopes to move from Randolph to Shelburne but finding an affordable home has been difficult.
In Richmond, Kapitanski developed a plan to buy a Tesla as a cost-saving measure for patrol work.
The Vermont Army National Guard honored Kapitanski with the Patriot Award last month. Adj. Gen. Greg Knight presented the award for Kapitanski’s personal support for civilian soldiers.
Thomas said Kapitanski will add experience, much like two veteran officers that recently moved from Hinesburg Police to Shelburne. The chief said officer Matt Denis, a retired state police detective, also recently petitioned to move from part-time to full-time status.
Another recent hire, Armin Harabasic, is working full time. He is certified as a part-time officer but will attend the 16-week course for full-time certification at the Vermont Police Academy starting in August.
The chief said he was still awaiting word about Cpl. Jon Marcoux, who was placed on paid leave during an investigation into his handling of a teenage girl whose mother reported she had stolen a car on Jan. 23. Area departments were alerted and Marcoux later stopped the car, took the driver into custody, and recovered the car.
No complaint was filed, but Marcoux filed the standard “response to resistance” department form for dealing with the arrested teen, police said. The incident was captured on four body- and dash-cam police videos.
State police completed an outside review of the case and forwarded its findings to Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George in the spring. George had said she preferred state police make a recommendation, “rather than it being sent as a review,” according to earlier reporting.
George has not made any decision to close or pursue the case.
There are still five vacant spots for full-time police officers in Shelburne. Vermont State Police continue to respond to major emergencies between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day, Thomas said.
