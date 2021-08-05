A disagreement between coworkers at the Himalayan Kitchen Restaurant on Thursday, July 29, got heated and one employee allegedly stabbed another.
A 27-year-old man who worked at the restaurant contacted police around 7 p.m. saying he’d gotten into a fight with a supervisor at the Shelburne Road restaurant and had been stabbed and was bleeding, Shelburne Police said.
He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police did not know if he was still hospitalized or if he spent the night in the hospital.
A police spokesman said the victim’s injuries didn’t appear too serious because he was talking to officers.
The fight appeared to be work related and the victim was stabbed with a kitchen utensil.
Neema Tamang, 25, of Essex Junction was arrested without incident and taken to the Shelburne Police Department.
Police charged Tamang with aggravated assault.
While in the custody of Shelburne Police, Tamang complained about a shoulder injury and was taken to the medical center. After being treated, he was transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, an officer said.
On Friday, Tamang was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court.
